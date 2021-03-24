Diaspora: At last, Gbajabiamila accepts petition from Tiv in America

The controversy that trailed the rejection of a petition from the Mutual Union of Tiv in America (MUTA) by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has been put to rest as the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila yesterday accepted the petition.

Wase had two weeks ago stopped Hon. Mark Gbillah (PDP, Benue) from presenting the motion on account of the fact that the petitioners were not resident in the country and that the association was not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

Besides, the deputy speaker had also said he was not convinced that Nigerians in America could petition on the issue of insecurity in Nigeria, insisting that the House would not admit the petition.

But, at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday, Speaker Gbajabiamila, who presided over the session, thanked Gbillah for his patience and allowed the lawmaker to lay the petition.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) had threatened to mobilise its members to stop further remittances to Nigeria until the House accepted the petition.

Like this: Like Loading...