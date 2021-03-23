Diaspora comment: Wase in the eye of the storm

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, recently drew the ire of the public over comments made on Nigerians living abroad. ANAYO EZUGWU x-rays the impact of the statement on the Diaspora community

At a time when Nigerians living abroad are clamouring for the National Assembly to accommodate Diaspora voting through the ongoing constitution review, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase appears to be begrudging them.

Wase came under the hammer for saying that Nigerians living outside the country do not really know the situation in Nigeria and therefore, are ineligible to submit petitions before the Green Chambers. In a viral video online, the Deputy Speaker before the plenary last Thursday, said Nigerians living abroad don’t have the rights to petition the National Assembly or interfere to happenings in the country.

While rejecting a petition from Mutual Union of the Tiv in America against the federal government on an alleged taking over of their ancestral lands by herdsmen, Wase categorically said Nigerians in Diaspora cannot file petitions against the federal government on issues regarding crimes committed or linked to herdsmen. Wase insisted that if the petitioners are Nigerians in America could they really be an interested party in the country.

He questioned if they really know exactly what is going on in the nation. He also declined the appeal of Mark Gbillah, representing Benue Gwer East/Gwer West Federal Constituency, who presented the petition from referring it to the House Committee on Diaspora Matters. He said: “If this petition is coming from those who are within the country,

I believe it has a very block standard. But those living in America, then coming to lodge complain. I am not convinced that somebody from America can come here and then delaying issues in Nigeria. I am not convinced. I am not convinced that we need to take that petition.”

For many Nigerians, Wase must have failed to understand that Nigerians in Diaspora have a role to play in nation-building and also in sustaining the country’s economy through Diaspora remittances. For instance, between January and November 2019, Nigeria received $17.57 billion in direct Diaspora remittance.

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) the remittance rose by 56.4 per cent compared to $11.23 billion within the same period in 2018. Apart from the Diaspora remittance, the recent Naira 4 Dollar policy of the CBN clearly showed how important Diaspora Nigerians are to the country.

According to CBN, the Naira 4 Dollar Scheme offers recipients of Diaspora remittances through the apex bank’s International Money Transfer Operators (IMTO) N5 for every $1 received as remittance inflow.

“In an effort to sustain the encouraging an increase in inflows of Diaspora remittance into the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) hereby announces the introduction of the CBN Naira 4 Dollar Scheme, an incentive for senders and recipients of international money transfer.

Accordingly, all recipients of Diaspora remittances through CBN licensed IMTOs shall henceforth be paid N5 for every USD1 received as remittance inflow,” CBN circular said.

This was exactly the point Wase failed to understand in his utterances against Nigerians in Diaspora. Even as a lawmaker, he seems not to understand why the federal government established the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCO) is an act of the parliament in 2017. The commission is meant to oversee the affairs of Nigerians living abroad.

Rather than accept his ineptitude towards Diaspora matters in rejecting the petition and apologize, Wase decided to defend his actions by introducing political, ethnic and religious dimension to it. In his defence after the incident started generating condemnation and calling for him to step down, the Deputy Speaker said the coverage and reportage of the incident have mostly been doctored, slanted and bent to give political and ethnic colouration to the event that was otherwise strictly based on rules of parliamentary procedures. He insisted that he was only guiding the sponsor of the petition on the proper procedure to adopt in presenting such a petition. According to him, the crux of the encounter between him and Gbillah was on the legal identity and flowing from that, the locus of the petitioners and not on whether or not Nigerians in Diaspora have right to petition the House. He said: “Note that as a rule, every petition must be presented by a sponsor on behalf of an identifiable petitioner who can either be an individual, groups of individuals or registered corporate entity.

The House has over the years entertained petitions from Nigerians in Diaspora. However, those petitions were properly presented before the House without any ambiguity as to the identity of the Petitioners or as to their locus and availability to speak to the issues raised in such petitions.

”Furthermore, in the preceding 8th Assembly, the Deputy Speaker, as part of the Principal Officers of the House (Deputy House Leader), actively supported the passage of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission Establishment Bill 2017 which gave birth to the establishment of the current Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCO) headed by Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.”

Despite his justifications, Nigerians in Diaspora are of the view that Wase’s utterances have destroyed all the gains made from various engagements between them and the federal government in the last 20 years. They said the statement has equally cast a doubt in the minds of the Diaspora community as to the genuineness of the government’s intentions towards its citizens abroad.

The group in a petition they addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and copied to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, demanded that Wase must retract the statement and tender a public apology to Diaspora Nigerians.

They threatened to withhold Diaspora remittances if the Deputy Speaker fails to meet their demands within 14 days, starting from Sunday, March 14.

Apart from these, the group insisted that they must have a virtual meeting with Gbajabiamila to reassure them of their rights as Nigerians. They also demanded the passage of a piece of legislation to introduce Diaspora voting ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The whole Diaspora community is still in total shock that this particular video could emanate from the Green Chamber was the Honourable Speaker presides. We all are aware that the Honourable Speaker himself is a returnee Diaspora and that issues concerning the Diaspora are always close to his heart.

However, this unfortunate statement from the Deputy Speaker has helped to cast doubt in the minds of the Diaspora community as to the genuineness of the federal government’s intentions towards its Diaspora. “

We cannot understand up till now, why Hon. Ahmed Wase, a person occupying such a high position in the National Assembly, has decided to run down the whole Nigerians in Diaspora and the policy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Diaspora in such a manner at the time when the contributions of the Nigerians in Diaspora are highly needed and desired.

“Such action and statements are clearly at variance with what we, the Nigerians in Diaspora are being made to understand and believe by the federal government of Nigeria. We are still in shock and total disbelief that everything that has been done and achieved in the last 20 years on Diaspora engagement is now being rubbished and put to a nullity by the utterances of one single person.

“Honourable Speaker, the Nigerians in Diaspora have been extremely patient with the broken promises of both the government and the legislators, where the rights of Nigerians in Diaspora to vote have been treated with levity.

Even, at that, the Nigerians in the Diaspora community have never faltered in remitting millions of foreign currency to Nigeria and bringing in potential investors.”

The group also alleged that Wase’s body language, coupled with the list of unguarded utterances indicate that Nigerians in Diaspora are merely cash cows to the federal government.

“Are Nigerians in Diaspora only useful to help lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty through home remittances, something which in the first place should have been the duty of the federal government through a comprehensive social development package?

“We are therefore wondering if Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase’s view and position are the same as those of other members of the National Assembly. In that case, the $23 billion yearly remittances (according to the World Bank records), Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), medical missions, community development programmes and professional skills transfer, amongst others, that Nigerians in Diaspora, routinely bring into the economy of Nigeria should also be seen as unwelcoming distractions and undesirable,” they said.

With the dwindling economy as a result of COVID-19, the federal government and the leadership of the National Assembly need to urgently address the demands of Nigerians in Diaspora before the end of their ultimatum.

They also need to call Wase to order over his comments and address the petition by Tivs in America.

