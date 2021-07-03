Diaspora group bemoans killings, seeks liberation of Yoruba

Yoruba Diaspora Group, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has renewed its call for the liberation of the Yoruba race. The global organisation strongly restated its position for the actualisation of Yoruba nation, saying that an attempt to restructure Nieria under President Muhammadu Buhari would be an exercise in futility.

In a much-publicised conference held at National Press Club, Washington DC, and also aired globally via zoom, the group expressed worry at the spate of insecurity across Nigeria, saying the call for Yoruba nation became imperative as the race could no longer tolerate killer herdsmen in the South-west. Speaking, Chairman of the YOV Foreign Affairs Department, and organisers of the conference, Debo Adekoya, said: “Our people back home are being attacked and killed by Fulani herdsmen, supported by the Federal Government of Nigeria. “Killer herdsmen run amok in our land daily, with cases of extra-judicial killings already reaching an alarming crescendo, “I am sure you must have seen videos shared on social networks of Yoruba men, women and children hacked by these heartless Fulani killers in our land.

“The palace of a traditional ruler was razed, and business premises vandalised. “Our agitation today is not new, and it is supported by millions of Yoruba all over the world. “In fact, this political, economic, social, and cultural perturbation has been going on since 1960, when Nigeria got its independence from Britain.” In his submission, Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, who is also the Grand Patron of the group, said the call for the liberation of Yoruba race is the legitimate rights of the people, saying events in the South-west showed that the time is up for the Yoruba to exit the country.

Former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Obadiah Mailafia, said the Yoruba are a blessed race with strong conviction and ethos of Omoluabi, adding that the Yoruba have the capacity to achieve whatever they want to achieve in the most peaceful manner. Meanwhile, Niger Delta activist, Ann-Kio Briggs, said she would be happy if there would be an organisation like the YOV in the Niger Delta that would be saddled with the responsibility of agitating for the liberation of the people of the Niger Deltans. She raised hope that with YOV, the future of the Yoruba race is secured.

