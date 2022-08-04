Diaspora group launches summer classes in Ogun

A diaspora group, Beyond Remittance Group (BRG) has launched summer coaching classes in Simawa High School in the Sagamu Local Government Area in Ogun State. The “Immersive Read-ing and Writing Program” in collaboration with the State government, focuses on preparing Junior Secondary School (JSS) students for the senior class in the next academic session. TheCommissionerforEducation, Science andTechnology Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu officiated at the event at a brief ceremonyheldattheSimawa High School on Monday. Arigbabu, flanked by His Royal Highness, the Fadesewa of Simawa, Oba Gbenga Gadebo Sonuga accompanied by Her Royal Highness, Olori Adepeju Bintu Sonuga, representatives of the BRG and other personalities, applauded the diaspora group for taking special interest in developing the education sector in Nigeria. The professor of mathematics noted that the BRG is one of the few corporate bodies that has embraced the government’s adopt-a-school policy which invites the private sector to support the rehabilitation of primary and secondaryschoolsinthestate.
