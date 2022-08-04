News

Diaspora group launches summer classes in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

A diaspora group, Beyond Remittance Group (BRG) has launched summer coaching classes in Simawa High School in the Sagamu Local Government Area in Ogun State. The “Immersive Read-ing and Writing Program” in collaboration with the State government, focuses on preparing Junior Secondary School (JSS) students for the senior class in the next academic session. TheCommissionerforEducation, Science andTechnology Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu officiated at the event at a brief ceremonyheldattheSimawa High School on Monday. Arigbabu, flanked by His Royal Highness, the Fadesewa of Simawa, Oba Gbenga Gadebo Sonuga accompanied by Her Royal Highness, Olori Adepeju Bintu Sonuga, representatives of the BRG and other personalities, applauded the diaspora group for taking special interest in developing the education sector in Nigeria. The professor of mathematics noted that the BRG is one of the few corporate bodies that has embraced the government’s adopt-a-school policy which invites the private sector to support the rehabilitation of primary and secondaryschoolsinthestate.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: Jega, Utomi, Abdulfatai, Duke, others float third force platform

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Ahead of the 2023 Nigeria elections, some prominent politicians and administrators  have established a third force platform, Rescue Nigeria Project (RNP). Founders of RNP include former governor of Kwara State, Ahmed Abdulfatai, Prof. Pat Utomi, Prof. Tunde Adeniran and former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, Senator Lee Maeba, Usman Bugaje, Prof. Attahiru Jega, Amb. […]
News

Sanwo-Olu presents 10 cars to outstanding civil servants

Posted on Author Murtala Ayinla

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday presented 10 cars to recognise public servants who have distinguished themselves in the junior and senior categories across the State Civil Service. The governor also announced a N5million cash gift for a Level 16 officer in Lagos State Civil Service for winning an impromptu quiz compe-tition personally […]
News

Niger Deputy Speaker resigns

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

The Deputy Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, Hon. Kassim Bako Alfa, yesterday resigned his appointment. Alfa tendered his letter of resignation during yesterday’s plenary session. He, however, was replaced by the member representing Lavun, Hon. Jibrin Ndagi Baba, who was immediately sworn in after being nominated by the member representing Paikoro constituency, Hon. Suleiman […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica