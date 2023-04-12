Diaspora Health Workers Petition NASS Over Doctors 5year Compulsory Service Bill

The Medical and Dental practitioners under the aegis of the Diaspora Medical Associations, have petitioned the National Assembly over the bill seeking to compel medical and dental graduates to render five-year compulsory services within Nigeria before being granted full license to practice, as a way of addressing the brain drain in Nigeria’s health sector

The letter dated April 11, 2023, and sighted by newsmen on Wednesday titled ‘Re: A position statement from diaspora medical associations – Bill seeking to restrict newly qualified medical doctors and dentists from leaving Nigeria,’ was and addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and copied the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Dr Ibrahim Oloriegbe and the Chairman, House Committee on Health, Dr Tanko Sununu.

The letter was signed by the President, of the Nigerian Doctors’ Forum, South Africa, Dr Emeka Ugwu; the President of the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas, Dr Chinyere Anyaogu; the President, the Medical Association of Nigerians Across Great Britain, Dr Chris Agbo; the President, Canadian Association of Nigerian Physicians and Dentists, Dr Nnamdi Ndubuka; and the President, Nigerian Medical Association-Germany, Dr Al Amin Dahiru.

According to the Association, the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act (Amendment) Bill sponsored by Ganiyi Johnson, which already passed second reading at the House of Representatives last week is counterproductive and will not achieve its intended goal of addressing brain drain in the country.

The DMA while noting the neglect of the nation’s health sector by the government, noted that rather than restrict migration, genuine efforts should be geared towards addressing the numerous issues in the sector which was causing medical doctors to migrate in the first instance.

The petition reads: “The bill which purportedly seeks a way to address the adverse effects of brain drain may not be the most effective intervention to resolve the situation. It will be counterproductive and will not achieve its intended goal.

“We recognize the problems posed by the exodus of Nigerian medical professionals from our health system including, but not limited to decreased access to health care services, lack of quality of care, care delivery deserts the inability to adequately enact healthcare and public health policy due to lack of manpower and leadership resource.

“The medical or dental practitioner is the glue that keeps the team functional and the leading force for an effective health care delivery system. Similarly, the medical and dental professional bears the burden for systemic failures resulting in the maladaptive structure fostering stress, undue burden, physical and mental anguish, lack of job satisfaction, poor working conditions, and much more.

“The major cause of brain drain includes a poor care delivery framework from a failure to invest in the healthcare to foster a conducive environment.

“The system does not promote professionalism, growth, work satisfaction, or a high-reliability culture. Other major drivers include very poor welfare packages, high levels of insecurity, limited opportunities for employment, subspecialty training, and sociopolitical and economic instability.

“The majority of these issues stem from outside the healthcare system and are outside of an individual’s control. Indeed, good governance and commitment to future investment in healthcare would improve conditions in the country will allow security, good education for children, and improved compensation, as described in the Abuja Declaration.

” The migration of professionals is not limited to the medical and dental practitioners alone. So, the question is why is the medical and dental profession being targeted? Focusing on one aspect of a problem without taking a holistic approach to a sustainable solution will be ineffective.

” Young professionals leave the country in search of better opportunities. Many are frustrated by the consequences of governance failures that have progressively worsened over the past 30 years.

“The unfortunate reality is the healthcare system is in a state of serious neglect, training and career development opportunities are limited further impairing earning potential. Insecurity is rampant. Equity and Justice are lacking for the average Nigerian.

“The Diaspora Medical Associations are invested in crafting effective solutions and are willing to participate in fostering solutions to that extent.

“Hon. Speaker, we look up to your leadership in embracing the purposeful systemic solution and ensuring that a “quick fix” attempt does not worsen the situation. We in Diaspora, support the position statements from other stakeholders including the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP), and Nigerian Medical Students Association (NiMSA).

“We will continue to support positive changes, and growth of our health sector, in all spheres and look forward to engaging with Hon. Abiodun Ganiyu Johnson and other members of the National Assembly in doing the serious work necessary to stop and reverse the brain drain. Diaspora healthcare workers would be willing to return to Nigeria if an enabling environment exists – reversing the trend and helping to solve the problem. Looking forward to solutions.”