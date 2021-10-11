News

Diaspora Ndigbo didn’t issue stay-at-home orders – IWA

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

A group, Igbo World Assembly (IWA), has condemned in the strongest terms the insinuation by Igbo governors and leaders that the stay-at-home orders in the South East were mostly issued by Igbo people living in Diaspora.

 

This emerged as the Diaspora group appealed to the southern governors to urgently sign the anti-open grazing bill into law in their respective states. Recall that the Igbo governors and leaders after their meeting held in Enugu to deliberate on the situation in the South East zone had alleged that the stay-at-home orders were mostly issued by Igbo in Diaspora.

 

Chairman of the group, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, in a statement yesterday said without mincing words that the Diaspora Igbo group has never called for or issued a stay-at-home order, adding that they clearly understood the consequences of such on the people and the region in general. In a statement, Anakwenze said: “Ordinarily, we do not issue any rejoinder after such meetings, because we believe that when our elected leaders and stakeholders at home meet, they deliberate on the interest of Ndiigbo worldwide. We were shocked and dismayed by the communique issued after this latest meeting.” According to him, “The statement by the Igbo governors and Leaders is false, inaccurate and instigates violence against Igbos in Diaspora.

“IWA, the largest Diaspora Igbo organisation, is aware and understands the rationale for seat-athome and has never called for one because we clearly understand the consequences on our people and the region in general.

 

“IWA is dismayed that the South East Governors did not discuss the root cause of sitting at home to address the issue.”

 

Anakwenze in the statement was deeply worried that the statement from the governors and stakeholders at home was capable of putting the lives of Diasporas who frequent home in jeopardy. He said:

 

“Diasporas are still shocked and surprised at the unfounded and unguarded statement and may meet to deliberate on the way forward. Meanwhile, we hope that the governors and Igbo stakeholders will refrain from making statements capable of destabilising Alaigbo

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

N100bn debt: Minister decries lottery operators’ non-remittance of revenue

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Government has slammed lottery operators nationwide for their continued failure to remit appropriate revenue to the National Lottery Trust Fund, as required by extant rules. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the government had been working with all stakeholder to ensure that all debts owed by the lottery operators were recovered. The Minister of Special […]
News

Association of palm tree planters move to transform Nigeria’s economy in 2021

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba The Association of Palm Tree Planters of Nigeria (APPON) on Thursday said it has intensified efforts to transform Nigeria’s economy and save as many persons from poverty through palm tree business come the first quarter of 2021.Apostle Emmanuel Obioma, President and Founder of APPON, said this in Aba during the inauguration of Abia […]
News

Military: 3 soldiers, 8 suspected terrorists killed in Borno encounter

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja At least eight suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) have been killed during a failed attack on troops’ location in Kukawa town, Borno State. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement, Thursday, said the encounter occurred at a time displaced persons were returning to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica