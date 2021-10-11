Diaspora Ndigbo didn’t issue stay-at-home orders – IWA

A group, Igbo World Assembly (IWA), has condemned in the strongest terms the insinuation by Igbo governors and leaders that the stay-at-home orders in the South East were mostly issued by Igbo people living in Diaspora.

This emerged as the Diaspora group appealed to the southern governors to urgently sign the anti-open grazing bill into law in their respective states. Recall that the Igbo governors and leaders after their meeting held in Enugu to deliberate on the situation in the South East zone had alleged that the stay-at-home orders were mostly issued by Igbo in Diaspora.

Chairman of the group, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, in a statement yesterday said without mincing words that the Diaspora Igbo group has never called for or issued a stay-at-home order, adding that they clearly understood the consequences of such on the people and the region in general. In a statement, Anakwenze said: “Ordinarily, we do not issue any rejoinder after such meetings, because we believe that when our elected leaders and stakeholders at home meet, they deliberate on the interest of Ndiigbo worldwide. We were shocked and dismayed by the communique issued after this latest meeting.” According to him, “The statement by the Igbo governors and Leaders is false, inaccurate and instigates violence against Igbos in Diaspora.

“IWA, the largest Diaspora Igbo organisation, is aware and understands the rationale for seat-athome and has never called for one because we clearly understand the consequences on our people and the region in general.

“IWA is dismayed that the South East Governors did not discuss the root cause of sitting at home to address the issue.”

Anakwenze in the statement was deeply worried that the statement from the governors and stakeholders at home was capable of putting the lives of Diasporas who frequent home in jeopardy. He said:

“Diasporas are still shocked and surprised at the unfounded and unguarded statement and may meet to deliberate on the way forward. Meanwhile, we hope that the governors and Igbo stakeholders will refrain from making statements capable of destabilising Alaigbo

