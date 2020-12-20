Sunday Magazine

Diaspora NGO lifts Anambra schools with school feeding

For indigent pupils of Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area, Anambra State, who may66find it difficult to feed, relief is coming their way. A non – governmental organization (NGO), Kenolisa Charity, registered in the US, has kicked a started primary school feeding program in the State.

 

Country Organiser, Umezinwa Chukwudi, at the launch of the pilot scheme at Umunuko Central School and Community Primary School in Ukpo, said the intention of the exercise was not only to help indigent children, who come to school daily without adequate feeding; but also to complement the efforts of the federal and State governments in this direction.

 

He said: “Keneolisa Charity, founded in the USA, by a Nigerian, Amanambu Felicia, has been doing charity works in different parts of Nigeria, especially in the areas of education and health. “Before now, this organisation had embarked on renovation of school buildings in Enugu State. We also procured desks for some schools in Ebonyi State, where pupils learn in classrooms without seats.

 

“This NGO had, in the past, organised free medical outreach in schools and churches. We do come with team of doctors and nurses, and give out drugs to help people overcome their Cross session of the pupils eating at the school premises various health challenges.

 

“We conceived the idea of school feeding program, when we realised that some pupils come to school without eating any food. When we visited Umunuko Central School, Ukpor, some weeks ago, we interviewed some pupils about their basic needs in the school. Surprisingly, some of them told us that they wanted to eat, because, they came to school on empty stomach. Imagine primary school pupils coming to school without eating anything.

 

What is he going to learn? While commending the World Catholic Mission, USA, for partnering and funding the Keneolisa Charity in its projects, the country organiser urged support from other funding agencies and bodies to enable it extend the gesture to more schools. “Upon resumption in January, we intend to extend this feeding program to many schools.

 

Government feeding program covers Primaries 1-3; but ours will cover from nursery classes to Primary 6. Our feeding program will take place Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays,” he said. Head Mistress Umunuko Central Primary School, Mrs Obi Ifeyinwa and her counterpart at Community Primary School Regina Chukwumelu, commended the promoters for their kind gesture saying it would go a long way to compliment their work.

