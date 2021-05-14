Diasporas prepare investors for Nigeria’s ICT potential

The Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Summit (NDDIS) in London has announced its next ‘face to face’ summit with the theme: “Computer Village” & Information Communication Technology (ICT) Summit. At an online meeting of the organisation, the Trade and Investment Minister of the Nigerian High Commission, Mr Oludare Folowosele, expressed his happiness about this new initiative, which he says will be very beneficial to the economy of Nigeria. According to him, “we believe this summit will be very beneficial to the ICT sector in Nigeria and will be a boost to the Nigerian economy.

As a mission, we will continue to partner with the NDDIS to attract investments into Nigeria.” The founder of NDDIS, Otunba Bimbo Roberts Folayan, announced that NDDIS had entered into collaboration with the ‘Computer Village Market Management Board’ and is in talks with the Nigerian High Commission, Office of the Prime Minister’s Trade envoy to Nigeria, Department of International Trade, NIDCOM, Ministry of Communications, Lagos, Kano, FCT, Nasarawa and Ogun states to organise a world class investment summit in London, to attract international investors, computer accessories manufacturers, suppliers, exporters and IT experts to invest into the Computer Village in Nigeria, (which is the largest ICT market in Africa). Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of the NDDIS Steering Committee (and Chair of the British African Business Alliance), David Smith, stated that attracting investment into the ICT sector in Nigeria and especially into the Computer Village was expanding Africa’s largest ICT hub and building capacity and investment into Nigeria.

Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, who becomes the Nigerian Liaison Director to strengthen its operations in Nigeria, will mobilise participation of important stakeholders from Nigeria. He joins the 35-member committee of the Nigerian Diaspora experts. According to the new Director, the continued growth of ICT is making a new case for investment and it has never been more crucial to build the capacity & sustainability of ICT in Nigeria for development.

Several investors have been invited to sit in the ‘deal rooms’ to engage with Nigerian government and business leaders. High profile government officials, Computer Accessories Manufacturers, Suppliers, Exporters, IT experts and Investors and other speakers will present investment and business opportunities to a large audience.

The event is expected to be rounded up with an evening of exclusive dinner and dance at 5-star Grand Hotel in London. The NDDIS was established to help Nigerians in Diaspora and other international business leaders and companies that are keen to expand their investment portfolios to Nigeria It was also set up to identify potential sources of Finance, Technology and Technical skills that could boost the promotion and stimulation of enterprise and the creation of jobs in wider Nigeria.

In the past, The NDDIS initiative has been described as the biggest gathering of Nigerian business leaders and the best-organized investment summit in the Diaspora. NDDIS partners include UK Department for International Trade, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and work closely in partnership with the Nigerian High Commission, NIDCOM, Centre for African Studies, SOAS, AFFORD UK and several other partners.

