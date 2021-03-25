News

Dickson cautions against taking N’Delta Ministry headquarters to presidency

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

A former governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, yesterday expressed opposition to the clamour in certain quarters that the Ministry of Niger Delta should be transferred to the Presidency. He advised stakeholders and some leaders in the Niger Delta proposing such a move to withdraw it as it was not in the best interest of the Niger Delta. “The Niger Delta does not need such a self-inflicted injury. Even if such people have disagreements Akpabio or any current holder of that office, they should not push for an action that is glaringly inimical to the interest of the region.

“The fact is that the office of the Minister will be occupied by someone from the Niger Delta and it will amount to cutting one’s nose to spite one’s face to demand its transfer to the Presidency. We should not hesitate to point out errors on the part of those who are superintending over the affairs of the NDDC, but it is against Niger Delta interests to move the supervision of the NDDC to any other place other than the Ministry of the Niger Delta.

“The Ministry of the Niger Delta Affairs was created for us by a man who meant well for Nigeria and the Niger Delta, the late President Umar Yar’Adua. The establishment of the Ministry and the amnesty programme are two legacies of President Musa Yar’Adua that will continue to serve the national interest,” he said. Dickson also urged all stakeholders in the region to work with the Minister and the NDDC board when constituted to ensure that the collective aspirations of the people for the development of the region was realised.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos panel awards N7.5m to petitioner after 6 years in prison without trial

Posted on Author John Chikezie

John Chikezie The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution for Victims of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) related abuses and other matters, yesterday awarded the sum of N7.5m to a petitioner, Chidiebere Nwadi, who was incarcerated for six years on awaiting trial. The petitioner, who first appeared before the panel on November 28, 2020, […]
News

PMB as wailers’ nightmare

Posted on Author Our Reporters

One of the legacies the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is sure to leave behind, is the fact that it had dealt a deadly blow on fake activism and obtaining funds under false pretences of holding government to account. Prior to the coming of President Muhammadu Buhari, mischief makers, cynics and fraudsters had found a haven […]
News Top Stories

NCAA lifts ban on Boeing 737MAX aircraft

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

More countries are giving approval to one of Boeing’s best-selling aircraft, B737MAX, as the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has lifted a ban on the aircraft. The B737MAX has been certified to operate in Nigeria’s airspace.   The airplane type was grounded and prevented from operating in the nation’s airspace following the two accident involving […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica