Dickson clinches PDP senatorial ticket for Bayelsa West

Former Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has picked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for Bayelsa West senatorial district. The former governor polled a total of 57 votes to emerge the consensus candidate of the party, following the withdrawal of his main challenger, Donald Daunemigha, before the commencement of the exercise.

Daunemigha, a former aide to Governor Douye Diri, had in a private meeting with the governor yesterday, informed the people of his intention to withdraw from the race. The two time chairman of Ekeremor Local Government Area had earlier resigned his appointment to contest the primary election.

Declaring Dickson winner, the Returning Officer, Pius Otiah, said a total of 62 ad hoc delegates from Sagbama and Ekeremor Local Government Areas, participated in the exercise. Speaking with journalists shortly after he was declared winner, Dickson described the process as free, fair and transparent, saying the outcome was the popular wish of the people. He thanked all the delegates and his supporters for believing in him and promised to continue to fight and work in the interest of the people when he eventually returns to the senate.

 

