Dickson donates to Bayelsa flood victims

The Senator representing Bayelsa West in the National Assembly, Henry Seriake Dickson, has made donations running into millions of naira to alleviate the plight of flood victims in the state.

The Senator announced a donation of N400, 000 to each of the wards in the Sagbama Ekeremor Senatorial District on Wednesday in Abuja

Dickson, a former two-term governor of the state, also announced a donation of N5 million to those affected by the flooding in Yenagoa, the state capital.

He stated further that his friends under the aegis of ‘Friends of Senator Dickson’ are also putting donations together to the account of Henry Seriake Dickson Foundation to reach out to those affected by the ravaging flood.

He added that the donations are in addition to discreet efforts being made to ensure that the harsh effect of the flood on the people is reduced.

He stressed that the funds would be distributed to the people of the area irrespective of political affiliations.

The former governor added that he had earlier dispatched some items to the state which are still in transit and are expected in the state.

