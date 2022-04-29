News

Dickson: I’ll back any candidate selected by Diri

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The senator representing Bayelsa West in the National Assembly, Seriake Dickson, has promised to work for the success of all candidates selected through the screening process by Governor Douye Diri, who is the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. Speaking with journalists in Yenagoa when he came for screening over his senatorial seat ambition, Dickson thanked the party’s supporters for their continued support for the governor and the PDP administration in the state. The former Governor said that he was visiting the state to present himself for the screening of his political party in accordance with stipulations of the law and the party’s guidelines, with the commencement of political process. Dickson, who has spent a year and five months in the Red Chambers, is re-presenting himself to the party in pursuit of his bid to return to the National Assembly.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Enugu community passes no confidence vote in monarch

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A section of indigenes of Nguru community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have passed a vote of no confidence in their traditional ruler, Igwe Linus Obayi. The people made their feelings known on Monday during a protest in the community over the alleged high handedness of the community head, especially his non-recognition […]
News

Glo extends 22X value to prepaid customers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

More exciting times are here for Glo subscribers as the network has announced the extension of the unbelievable 22X Value offer to its customers on the pre-paid platform. The 22X Value offer which was first launched in January offered subscribers who had not used their lines for 30 consecutive days 22 times value of every […]
News

Saraki: Nigeria on wrong direction

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

A presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday lamented that Nigeria has nosedived into economic quagmire, following the statistical record about its economy. The former Senate President said he represents the capable hands in PDP who would be able to provide a new direction for the country. He said PDP […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica