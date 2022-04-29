Dickson: I’ll back any candidate selected by Diri

The senator representing Bayelsa West in the National Assembly, Seriake Dickson, has promised to work for the success of all candidates selected through the screening process by Governor Douye Diri, who is the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. Speaking with journalists in Yenagoa when he came for screening over his senatorial seat ambition, Dickson thanked the party’s supporters for their continued support for the governor and the PDP administration in the state. The former Governor said that he was visiting the state to present himself for the screening of his political party in accordance with stipulations of the law and the party’s guidelines, with the commencement of political process. Dickson, who has spent a year and five months in the Red Chambers, is re-presenting himself to the party in pursuit of his bid to return to the National Assembly.

