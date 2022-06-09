News

Dickson urges FG to track Owo church killers

The senator representing Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, yesterday called on the Federal Government to ensure that all measures are put in place to track down those responsible for the unacceptable, abominable massacre of harmless worshippers at Owo, Ondo State. Condemning the act, the former Bayelsa State governor described it as animalistic, barbaric, reprehensible, extremely callous and unthinkable describing it as one unimaginable evil targeted at the core of values of humanity. In a statement yesterday, he described the gruesome act as a violent assault which can sear the conscience of the nation if not immediately addressed. The Senator said it was only when the cruel criminals with no value for human life are dealt with and justice seen to have been done according to the law that Nigerians will have a likeness of reassurance. He also called for support for the security agents who are toiling day and night to restore order in troubled areas not to relent in their patriotic sacrifices of the peace of the nation.

 

Our Reporters

