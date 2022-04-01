News

‘Dickson’s divisive politics nearly cost PDP Bayelsa governorship

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

An aspirant for Bayelsa West Senatorial ticket on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Donald Daunemigha, has accused the immediate past governor of the state, Henry Seriake Dickson, of divisive politics. Daunemigha said the former governor’s action nearly cost PDP the 2019 Bayelsa governorship.

PDP lost the election to the All Progressives Congress (APC) but recovered it on technical ground at the Supreme Court. Daunemigha who is running against the former governor, said APC became popular in Bayelsa State because of Dickson’s style of governance. “The APC was really nowhere to be reckoned with, because we had a president from the PDP who is Goodluck Jonathan.

“We also had a governor that was supposed to hold the party together, but the party fell apart because of the divisive politics of the former governor and serving senator. “If you want to really get the facts, the fact was that the PDP lost that election due to the high handedness of Dickson.”

 

Our Reporters

