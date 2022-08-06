News

Diden will fast track dev’t in Delta South Senatorial District – Fregene

A political pressure group in Delta State has endorsed Hon. Michael Diden for Senate in the 2023 political dispensation. The group, code-named Espousal 2023 House to House Political Socialization on Good Governance, described Hon. Diden, the PDP senatorial candidate in Delta South District, as an exemplary character compared to other politicians.

Chairman of the group, Hon. Kensington Fregene said it is necessary to vote for Hon. Diden, Alias Ejele, who has done so much for Itsekiri and other ethnic group alike in the area. According to him, “this is the time to appreciate the goodwill of Hon. Diden, who has impacted the lives of many Deltans.” Describing Delta as a deeply rooted PDP state, Hon. Fregene stressed the need for Deltans to know that the party is everywhere in the state.

 

