Diebold Nixdorf alerts customers to ATM ‘black box’ attacks

Diebold Nixdorf, a leading manufacturer of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), is issuing an alert to customers, warning all banks of a new variation of ATM attacks known as black box or jackpotting attacks.

The alert comes after Agenta Bank in Belgium was forced to shut down 143 ATMs, all Diebold Nixdorf ProCash 2050xe machines, after a jackpotting attack, which was a first for Belgium, according to agency reports.

The black box attack is named for the color of the laptop or a mini computer that contains malware injected internally on the ATM, either through a cable or USB, and allows thieves to give commands for dispensing cash. A jackpot attack is named for how an ATM mimics a slot machine by immediately dispensing all its cash.

In the Agenta attacks, however, investigators found that instead of the usual black box or jackpotting technique of using cables or USBs to connect to the ATM, the thieves obtained a copy of the ATM’s software, which was installed on the black box and used to interact with the ATM’s cash dispenser.

No suspects yet have been apprehended, but banks are urged to continually review ATMs, especially those in outdoor locations, to ensure that they haven’t been tampered with.

