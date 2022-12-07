Business

Diebold Nixdorf opens Indian manufacturing centre

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Leading Automated Teller Machine (ATM) manufacturer, Diebold Nixdorf, has opened a manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, India. The facility is part of its Make in India initiative to foster manufacturing operations, according to a press release.

The 27,000-square-foot facility will produce more than 18,000 machines annually, including DN Series cash dispensing and recycling machines. “Diebold Nixdorf ’s newest state-of-the-art facility at Bengaluru is backed by the company’s deep manufacturing expertise and significant technology capability,” Jaivinder Singh Gill, regional VP and managing director, banking, Asia-Pacific and Middle East, Diebold Nixdorf, said in the release.

“The industry’s most advanced cash systems DN Series, which will be manufactured at this facility, offer the financial industry’s highest capacity with the lowest footprint, are highly secure, have increased availability and offer a highly personalised experience to consumers. “The DN Series are powered by the world’s most innovative and reliable dispensing and recycling engines. This is just the start, and as banking and retail technology systems continue to evolve, Diebold Nixdorf will play a pivotal role.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Access, UBA, 5 others lead as Agusto rates Nigerian banks ‘stable’

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

No fewer than 12 commercial and merchant banks operating in the Nigerian financial space have been rated ‘stable’ by leading rating company, Agusto&Co, in its latest rating of the banking industry. The rating which covers both the Tier-1 and new entrants in the industry will expire on June 30, 2020. According to Agusto&Co, key performance […]
Business

Archbishop Sam Zuga kicks off salary for life programme for public servants

Posted on Author Reporter

  For over a decade, pensioners in Nigeria and some other parts of Africa have faced very difficult times and excruciating pains owing to inability to access their pension as at when due, some having to wait more than three years before their payments sail through. In the process of waiting, many pensioners especially those […]
Business

Naira weakens at parallel market

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The naira weakened to N463 per dollar at the parallel market yesterday from N461/$1 the previous day. The local currency had remained stable since Monday, seemingly unaffected by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) rate unification actions in recent days. The apex bank had on Tuesday adjusted the exchange rate at the official window by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica