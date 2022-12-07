Diebold Nixdorf opens Indian manufacturing centre

Leading Automated Teller Machine (ATM) manufacturer, Diebold Nixdorf, has opened a manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, India. The facility is part of its Make in India initiative to foster manufacturing operations, according to a press release.

The 27,000-square-foot facility will produce more than 18,000 machines annually, including DN Series cash dispensing and recycling machines. “Diebold Nixdorf ’s newest state-of-the-art facility at Bengaluru is backed by the company’s deep manufacturing expertise and significant technology capability,” Jaivinder Singh Gill, regional VP and managing director, banking, Asia-Pacific and Middle East, Diebold Nixdorf, said in the release.

“The industry’s most advanced cash systems DN Series, which will be manufactured at this facility, offer the financial industry’s highest capacity with the lowest footprint, are highly secure, have increased availability and offer a highly personalised experience to consumers. “The DN Series are powered by the world’s most innovative and reliable dispensing and recycling engines. This is just the start, and as banking and retail technology systems continue to evolve, Diebold Nixdorf will play a pivotal role.”

