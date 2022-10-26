Diebold Nixdorf partners Featurespace to offer fraud prevent tech

Multinational financial and retail technology company that specialises in the sale, manufacture, installation and service of self-service transaction systems (such as ATMs and currency processing systems), Diebold Nixdorf, has announced that it is partnering with Featurespace, a financial crime prevention company, to integrate Featurespace’s fraud prevention technology with it Vynamic Payments platform. According to a press release, through the partnership, Diebold Nixdorf will provide real-time fraud detection and prevention on the cloud-native Vynamic Payments. The statement said that Featurespace will offer its ARCICTM Risk Hub, which can help banks receive low false positive ratios with fraud catch rates to reduce overall fraud, adding that the technology uses behavioral analytics to detect fraud. “Featurespace is on a mission to make the world a safer place to transact, and this new partnership with Diebold Nixdorf is an important milestone on this journey. Fraud prevention is a crucial element in any payment’s modernization program,” Martina King, Featurespace CEO, said in the release. “Through this partnership, financial institutions can protect every customer and transaction, with ARIC Risk Hub innovations for transaction monitoring integrated into their transaction processing.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...