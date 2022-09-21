Diebold Nixdorf unveils ESG report

Leading global technology and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) manufacturer, Diebold Nixdorf, has released its 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, which highlights changes made last year relating to environmental issues and corporate governance, according to a press release.

The report breaks down Diebold Nixdorf ’s culture into three elements: Planet(including climate change, sustainability and resource management); people ( looking at diversity and inclusion, COVID-19 response, human rights and health and safety) and performance(which focuses on maintaining best practices in corporate governance).

“A key component of our mission as a company is to work as a caring and kind corporate citizen that recognizes how an organization touches and impacts the world around it. In 2021, our company continued to build its ESG program and made solid progress, especially against the backdrop of a challenging macro environment,” Octavio Marquez, President and CEO, Diebold Nixdorf, said in the release.

“We are very proud of our accomplishments into 2022 and we continue to do our work the right way, adhering to our highest values with great care for our people, partners, stakeholders and the world around us.”

