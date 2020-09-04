Sports

Diego Costa tests positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*France goalkeeper, Mandanda, also positive

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus, Atletico Madrid have announced.
The Spanish side conducted pre-season tests on players not on international duty, but Costa and team-mate Santiago Arias were also excluded having already tested positive during their holidays, reports Sky Sports.
Atletico said the duo were currently isolating and showing no symptoms. As a result, they will not be part of the group which return to training on Friday.
The new La Liga season is scheduled to begin on September 11, but Atletico – along with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla – have been given additional time to prepare for the new season due to their European commitments at the end of the previous campaign.
Diego Simeone’s side’ first league game, at home to Granada, is currently scheduled for September 27.
Elsewhere, France goalkeeper Steve Mandanda will miss Les Bleus’ Nations League matches against Sweden and Croatia after testing positive for Covid-19.
“As per the UEFA rules, the entire French delegation underwent tests on Wednesday at Clairefontaine in view of the trip to Sweden for the Nations League match this Saturday,” the French Football Federation said in a statement.
“The test of Steve Mandanda was positive for coronavirus, the goalkeeper underwent a second test in the same day. This was also positive. Steve Mandanda cannot therefore take part in the match against Sweden and will leave the group on Friday.”
Three further Paris St Germain players have tested positive, taking the total number within the French champions’ squad to six.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Okedeyi’s death throws basketball fraternity into mourning

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Basketball Federation has received with shock the death of referee Razak Okedeyi whose sad demise occurred on Thursday, 23rd, July, 2019. Breaking the tragic news on Thursday, FIBA certified Referee and coordinator of the Nigerian Basketball Referees Council, Kingsley Ojeaburu said Okedeyi died shortly after complaining of a severe headache. The NBBF President, […]
Sports

Okocha: I regret not winning African Player Award

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Former Super Eagles captain has exprfessed his disappointment at not winning the African Footballer of the Year award during his glittering career. Okocha is regarded as one of the best players to have ever come out of African continent but he did not claim the prestigious gong to cement his place among the greats. The […]
Sports

EPL: Ferguson salutes Liverpool after return to perch

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kenny Dalglish received a congratulatory message from Sir Alex Ferguson after Liverpool won their first title of the Premier League era. It was Ferguson who famously declared that knocking Liverpool off their perch was his finest achievement at Manchester United. He was gracious enough to mark Liverpool’s return to the summit with well wishes to his former […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: