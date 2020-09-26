Sports

Diego Forlan slams Barca's treatment of Suarez

Former Atletico Madrid star Diego Forlan has backed Luis Suarez to be a success at the Wanda Metropolitano and criticised Barcelona for their handling of his exit.
Suarez completed a move to Diego Simeone’s side following a long running dispute over his future at the Camp Nou.
The Uruguayan international entered the final year of his contract in Catalonia last month, and with Ronald Koeman not including the 33-year old in his plans for 2020-21, Atletico Madrid swooped in.
Suarez’s departure has been shrouded in controversy and Forlan has hit out at Barcelona for not respecting the impressive legacy of his ex-international teammate.
“What the club (Barcelona) has done with Suarez has happened with many players in the past,” he told an interview with Radio Marca.
“The most important thing for him is that he has given everything for Barcelona. They can have no reproach for him.
“However, I think he will be well supported at Atletico. A player like Suarez suits Atleti, and hopefully he can help the team and help them fight for the top spots.
“Suarez, Diego Costa and Joao Felix can form a trident for Atletico Madrid.”
Suarez leaves Barcelona as the club’s third highest all-time goal scorer in all competitions with 198 goals in 283 games following his 2014 move from Liverpool.
He has now penned a two-year contract at the Wanda Metropolitano and could make his Atletico Madrid debut against Granada in La Liga action this weekend.

