Diego Maradona: Exit of a football idol

The world has witnessed many legends of the beautiful game, football, but two of them – Brazil’s Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as Pele and Argentina’s Diego Maradona stand out.

The two were glorious for their respective club and country in their active years and till date the world refer to them as the two biggest names in the game. And so on November 25, it was a sad feeling across the world when the news of the death of football legend, Diego Maradona, came out.

We observed that the death came as a shock because he already survived a successful surgery on a brain blood clot earlier in November. Just few hours after his death, a minute silence was observed in his honour before last week’s UEFA Champions League matches and the same took place before all other European fixtures for one week.

In Argentina, three days of national mourning was immediately declared after Maradona died at the age of 60. His body laid in state at the Casa Rosada, the Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires.

We commend the government of Argentina for giving the late legend a befitting burial. He was buried three days later in a colourful ceremony as the nation accorded tremendous respect to the legend.

We recall that Maradona played for clubs including Barcelona and Napoli. In Naples, talks are on to rename the club’s stadium after Maradona who won the European title for the Italian team. He was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, scoring the famous ‘Hand of God’ goal against England in the quarterfinals.

After the ‘hand of God’ goal, he went ahead to pick the ball from the centre of the pitch and dribbled past six players to score a second in the same match. It was one of the most memorable World Cup goals in history.

Former Tottenham midfielder Ossie Ardiles, who played alongside Maradona at the 1982 World Cup, said he was ‘a god’ in Argentina, in Naples and all around the world. “He will be remembered as a genius in football,” he added. “You can see the extraordinary amount of interest that he generates.

Today’s football superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ‘could not even dream’ of being admired as much as Diego Maradona was.” Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola told the BBC that: “Maradona made world football better.

There was a banner in Argentina, one year ago, that I read that said: ‘No matter what you have done with your life, Diego, it matters what you do for our lives.'”

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino said: “What Diego has done for football, for making us love this beautiful game is unique, he deserves our eternal gratitude for that.” We particularly appreciate the comments of the FIFA boss because it was indeed a good summary of who Maradona was.

Maradona’s image was almost bigger than the game. He was football but his legacies will remain a big boost to the game. One can go on and on with the tributes. We are aware Nigeria’s Etim Esin was so skilful in his days that he was named African Maradona. Esin said he regretted not playing against the football legend at the USA ‘94 World Cup.

Peter Rufai, who led Eagles out of the tunnel at USA 94 World Cup, said he was proud walking side by side with the great Maradona, who was then the skipper of the South American side. No doubt, Maradona left a big mark with his talents and overall impact in the game of football.

Current players should look at his achievements. He was almost unplayable. Though football is a team game, single-handedly, Maradona won crucial matches for his clubs and country.

Argentina will miss Maradona, the world will miss Maradona and the beautiful game, football, will miss Maradona. Nobody will forget his ‘hand of God’ goal leading to the World Cup win in 1986, and now that he is dead, the football legend is truly in the ‘hands of God.’

The lesson learnt from the demise of Maradona is the global response. It is always good to be dedicated in all we do and the global response to Maradona’s death was his dedication to the game. We insist that personalities and icons make sports thick because of their overwhelming influence.

The hairstyle or kits of an athlete in most cases is a style for the young ones who adore them. Some wear jerseys of these icons with their names at the back. Some youths also adopt the attitudes of these superstars. Maradona was in the class of such personalities. His death received global response like that of Michael Jackson and Nelson Mandela.

Maradona had impact with his footballer colleagues. The photographs he took with some Nigerian stars were striking. Daniel Amokachi said his first meeting with him after the USA ’94 World Cup was interesting as the Argentine shouted his name as if they see so often.

We believe the world might not see another Diego Maradona. He will be missed. Rest in peace, football legend!

