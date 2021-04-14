News

Diemond Star’s Premium Drumsticks Are Designed Specifically to Reduce Wrist Pain and Fatigue

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

We have quotes such as, “Music is life itself,” that tells us that if not all, most of us love music. It’s a medium to feel or show emotions for a majority of us. We all have favorite artists such as Dave Lombardo, Neil Peart, John Bonham, Buddy Rich, Keith Moon, etc., who are pure geniuses with a musical instrument. Diemond Star, founded by Landon Hall, is one such company that helps make the life of these artists a little easier by providing them with quality music accessories.

Diemond Star has worked towards re-engineering drumsticks such that the drummer does not feel any shock when he plays the drums. The company controls the entire creation of the drumstick from the start to the end of the process. For crafting the drumsticks, they use the wood from a tree called American hickory. The wood has better natural shock-absorbing properties as compared to other trees used for production. The drumsticks are also pitch paired and weight-matched to create balance. They provide drumsticks in different sizes with unique specs for versatility and grip. The drumsticks are engineered with precision and weight-balanced to reduce hand and wrist fatigue. The overuse of any particular tendons can result in tendonitis or carpal tunnel syndrome. These shock-absorbing drumsticks are a boon for drum players. They don’t have to risk injury or take a break from playing since this greatly decreases their chances of getting injured.

The company also promotes and contributes to the drummer’s community by giving them exposure. The drummers that perform under their banner are the face of the company and not the management. The highlight of the company is that the consumers of the product are happy with the product. A quality product and loyal customers are a testimonial to the company. They also take feedback from the customers and have launched new autograph pens which the drummer community always wanted. They required it to personalize their drumsticks with their authentic signature and giving them the freedom to personalize their sticks however they want.
A company is only as good as the products they provide and the customers they retain. It is highly recommended for all aspiring musicians and music enthusiasts to check out their products.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps give NNPC GMD 7-day ultimatum over N3.8trn query

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The House of Representatives’ Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has given the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engr. Mele Kyari seven days to appear before it or risk arrest by security agents over alleged misappropriation of N3.878 trillion from the coffers of the agency. The ultimatum followed the failure of the […]
News Top Stories

Boko Haram: Borno declares 2nd round of state wide fasting for today

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday urged the people of the state to embark on fasting today towards defeating Boko Haram insurgents in the state. The governor also said that he took the risk to travel to the frontlines of war in the state to fulfil the obligation to serve his people and also […]
News

General Buratai in the trenches for all

Posted on Author Our Reporters

“The first responsibility of a leader is to define reality. The last is to say thank you. In between, the leader is a servant.” —Max DePree . In numerous forums, I have always stated that all that is required for Nigeria to make progress is when there is a commitment from those in positions of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica