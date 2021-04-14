Diemond Star’s Premium Drumsticks Are Designed Specifically to Reduce Wrist Pain and Fatigue

We have quotes such as, “Music is life itself,” that tells us that if not all, most of us love music. It’s a medium to feel or show emotions for a majority of us. We all have favorite artists such as Dave Lombardo, Neil Peart, John Bonham, Buddy Rich, Keith Moon, etc., who are pure geniuses with a musical instrument. Diemond Star, founded by Landon Hall, is one such company that helps make the life of these artists a little easier by providing them with quality music accessories.

Diemond Star has worked towards re-engineering drumsticks such that the drummer does not feel any shock when he plays the drums. The company controls the entire creation of the drumstick from the start to the end of the process. For crafting the drumsticks, they use the wood from a tree called American hickory. The wood has better natural shock-absorbing properties as compared to other trees used for production. The drumsticks are also pitch paired and weight-matched to create balance. They provide drumsticks in different sizes with unique specs for versatility and grip. The drumsticks are engineered with precision and weight-balanced to reduce hand and wrist fatigue. The overuse of any particular tendons can result in tendonitis or carpal tunnel syndrome. These shock-absorbing drumsticks are a boon for drum players. They don’t have to risk injury or take a break from playing since this greatly decreases their chances of getting injured.

The company also promotes and contributes to the drummer’s community by giving them exposure. The drummers that perform under their banner are the face of the company and not the management. The highlight of the company is that the consumers of the product are happy with the product. A quality product and loyal customers are a testimonial to the company. They also take feedback from the customers and have launched new autograph pens which the drummer community always wanted. They required it to personalize their drumsticks with their authentic signature and giving them the freedom to personalize their sticks however they want.

A company is only as good as the products they provide and the customers they retain. It is highly recommended for all aspiring musicians and music enthusiasts to check out their products.

