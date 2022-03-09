Diesel cost: OPS laments sudden pressure on businesses

As the dust raised by the three-week scarcity of petrol gradually settles, members of the organised private sector have raised the alarm over the astronomical increase in the cost of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), otherwise known as diesel.

The private sector operators/ watchdogs are particularly worried as the price, which hit N265 per litre as at yesterday, was going to impact on production in no distant time. Specifically, the leadership of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) said that the situation was already affecting its members across the country.

According to MAN, the high price of AGO poses consequential economic implications as it will not only hamper production but also lead to such increase in prices of goods.

The Director-General of MAN, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, stated that cost of logistics and transportation of goods was already being affected as Nigerian businesses battle to overcome energy cost, mostly diesel, which is already deregulated in the country’s downstream sector.

He said: “This would affect cost of production, profit margins, purchasing power and may further worsen the poverty situation we have in the country now.”

In his submission, the Director- General, Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, Amb. Ayo Olukanni, explained that the biggest challenges confronting Nigerian businesses were that of rising energy cost, saying most industries in the country were grappling with power, since diesel is mostly used by businesses, especially manufacturers, to power their generators amid a lack of reliable power supply from the national grid.

The NACCIMA DG said: “Perhaps most embarrassing is the energy crisis, with our low generation and distribution problems; we can only boast of combined installed generation capacity of about 12,000MW, distribution of just 4000MW and abysmal 114kwh per capita for a population of over 200 million and running our industries on generators.”

For a former president of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Babatunde Ruwase, a chartered accountant, the over bloated price of AGO has further put the health of many Nigerian businesses in bad conditions even though, they are yet to recover from COVID-19 pandemic volatility. He said: “All Nigerians depend on diesel.

The reason is that manufacturers produce with diesel-powered generators; so, whatever they spend on diesel is added to the prices of their products.

“As far as Nigerians are buying those products, they are also paying part of the diesel price. “It is unfortunate that the price of the product keeps increasing and nothing is being done about it.” “When it comes to manufacturing firms the big ones the power being used for production is Diesel which is already deregulated. “So many businesses are suffering currently now I can tell you.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, linked the rising energy cost, mostly the price of AGO, to the Russia-Ukraine war, pointing out that it was just a pity that many businesses and manufacturing firms would be paying higher energy cost Yusuf said: “Russia is the second largest producer of oil globally, even ahead of Saudi Arabia. It produces 10 million barrels per day.

There is a good chance that the conflict in the region would disrupt oil supplies, reduce output and trigger higher prices.

“Already, oil price is above $120 and the impact on energy prices is already being felt around the world. “In Nigeria, the deregulated components of petroleum products would witness sharp increases.

These include diesel, aviation fuel and kerosene. Gas would suffer the same fate. “The escalation of these costs obviously has serious inflationary implications across sectors.

The geopolitical tension of the recent weeks had actually bolstered energy prices even before the current onslaught by Russia. The situation may get worse if the conflict escalates.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...