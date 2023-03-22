News

Diesel price rose by 168.26%, petrol by 54.76% per litre in one year –NBS

Success Nwogu

The average retail price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) popularly called diesel, which Nigerian consumers paid increased by 168.26 per cent on a year-onyear basis from N311.98 per litre recorded in February 2022 to N836.91 per litre in February 2023. This contained in the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) automotive gas oil price watch for February 2023 obtained by New Telegraph yesterday.

The data revealed that on a month-on-month basis, an increase of 0.98 per cent was recorded from N828.82 in January 2022 to an average of N836.91 in February 2023. The report indicated that the top three states with the highest average price of the product in February 2023 include Bauchi (N904.33), Abuja (N885.00), and Adamawa (N873.33) while the three states with the lowest prices are Bayelsa (N767.14), Katsina (N778.75), and Edo (N789.43). On the geopolitical zonal comparison of the average price of diesel, North Central came top with the highest price of N850.65 while the South-South zone has the lowest price of N814.63.

In a related development, NBS stated that the average retail price of a litre of the premium motor spirit increased by 54.76 per cent from N170.42 in February 2022 to N263.76 in February 2023. In its Petrol Price Watch for February 2023 yesterday, NBS revealed that the price of N263.76 in February 2023 represented a 54.76 per cent increase over the price of N170.42 in February 2022. It said: “Comparing the average price value with the previous month of January 2023, the average retail price increased by 24.58 per cent from N257.12. “On states profile analysis, Jigawa paid the highest average retail price of N329.17 per litre, followed by Rivers and Ebonyi at N323.33 and N317.14 respectively. “Conversely, Niger paid the lowest average retail price of N198.50 per litre, followed by Plateau at N198.71, and Abuja at N200.” On geopolitical zonal comparison, the South East recorded the highest average retail price at N306.86 per litre, while the North- Central recorded the lowest at N215.01 per litre in February 2023.

Our Reporters

