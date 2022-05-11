Diesel: Telcos connect to public grid as running costs near N300bn

Financial commitment up from N8.8bn

The increasing cost of diesel has forced telecoms operators to embrace the option of connecting some of their base stations and towers to public grid in order to reduce running costs. Investigations by New Telegraph showed that companies that manage the towers of telecommunications operators have commenced actual work on connecting towers to the public electricity grid. Among the companies that have begun connection to the public grid are Infrastructure Hitech Services, (IHS) and African Towers.

Our correspondent gathered that some electricity distributions companies including Enugu Electricity Distribution,PortHarcourtElectricityDistribution Company (PHED) and Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, (AEDC) had already started working on connecting some telecom towers to their networks. Communications Manager, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, confirmed the development in Enugu distribution company, noting that the exercise had started for some months now. Our correspondent also confirmed from several officials of PHED that initial works had started towards bringing some telecoms towers into the company’s network.

Theneed toreduceenergy cost had become a matter of urgency for telecoms operators in recent times and the viable alternative that comes tomindisconnectionof their towers to the national grid, given that the cost of public power is far more affordable than the use of diesel generators or solar energy. As at 2019, operators put the monthly cost of diesel used for powering telecom towers at about N8.8 billion, when the cost of diesel was N220 per litre. This amounts to about N105 billion annual spend on diesel by operators to power their base transceiver stations. This figure does not include the cost of alternative power like solar panels andinverters that they also use.

Given that the number of telecoms towers have risen to over 20,000, each running on two generators, it means that operators would be spending about N300 billion on diesel to power their base stations annually if the prices remain at current levels of about N450 per litre. It is this situation that made operators to cry out recently through its industry body that they might increase telecom tariff if energy costs were not brought down. The President, Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria, (ALTON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, stated this following the recent distortion of the fuel supply chain in the country that led to prices of diesel and other fuels rising steeply. He said that operators were spending colossal sums to buy dieselto power base stations. ALTON had revealed previouslythatduetopoorpublic power supply, Nigerian and few other African countries were the only ones who introduced two power generating sets into their business case, whereas in other climes, operators relied solely on electricity from the national grid.

