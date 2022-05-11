News Top Stories

Diesel: Telcos connect to public grid as running costs near N300bn

Posted on Author Jonah Iboma Comment(0)

Financial commitment up from N8.8bn

The increasing cost of diesel has forced telecoms operators to embrace the option of connecting some of their base stations and towers to public grid in order to reduce running costs. Investigations by New Telegraph showed that companies that manage the towers of telecommunications operators have commenced actual work on connecting towers to the public electricity grid. Among the companies that have begun connection to the public grid are Infrastructure Hitech Services, (IHS) and African Towers.

Our correspondent gathered that some electricity distributions companies including Enugu Electricity Distribution,PortHarcourtElectricityDistribution Company (PHED) and Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, (AEDC) had already started working on connecting some telecom towers to their networks. Communications Manager, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, confirmed the development in Enugu distribution company, noting that the exercise had started for some months now. Our correspondent also confirmed from several officials of PHED that initial works had started towards bringing some telecoms towers into the company’s network.

Theneed toreduceenergy cost had become a matter of urgency for telecoms operators in recent times and the viable alternative that comes tomindisconnectionof their towers to the national grid, given that the cost of public power is far more affordable than the use of diesel generators or solar energy. As at 2019, operators put the monthly cost of diesel used for powering telecom towers at about N8.8 billion, when the cost of diesel was N220 per litre. This amounts to about N105 billion annual spend on diesel by operators to power their base transceiver stations. This figure does not include the cost of alternative power like solar panels andinverters that they also use.

Given that the number of telecoms towers have risen to over 20,000, each running on two generators, it means that operators would be spending about N300 billion on diesel to power their base stations annually if the prices remain at current levels of about N450 per litre. It is this situation that made operators to cry out recently through its industry body that they might increase telecom tariff if energy costs were not brought down. The President, Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria, (ALTON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, stated this following the recent distortion of the fuel supply chain in the country that led to prices of diesel and other fuels rising steeply. He said that operators were spending colossal sums to buy dieselto power base stations. ALTON had revealed previouslythatduetopoorpublic power supply, Nigerian and few other African countries were the only ones who introduced two power generating sets into their business case, whereas in other climes, operators relied solely on electricity from the national grid.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Anambra decides: Gunmen Attack Polling Unit In Aguata, Cart Away Ballot Boxes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Unidentified gunmen, on Saturday, attacked the polling unit at Immaculate Heart, Ekwulobia in the Aguata local government area of Anambra State carting away ballot boxes and other election materials. The gunmen, it was learnt, had unleashed terror on party agents and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, bringing the voting exercise to a […]
Faith Top Stories

Save Nigeria from total collapse –Archbishop Akubeze

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria and Archbishop of Benin City, His Eminence Augustine Akubeze, has called on Nigerians and relevant political institutions to work with the fear of God and save Nigeria from total collapse. He made the call while delivering a passionate address to the nation to commemorate the 60th […]
News

Obaseki inaugurates c’ttee on science, tech devt

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, inaugurated Prof. Kessington Obahiagbon- led Edo State Science, Technology and Innovation Committee with a charge to develop a strategy that will make the state a hub for science, technology and innovation in the country. Obaseki, while inaugurating the committee at the Government House, Benin, the state capital, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica