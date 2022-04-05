Diesel: Telecoms operators lament 200% rise in expendituretoday

COMMITMENT

The operators have so far deployed over 30,000 base stations across the country

Telecommunications operators in the country have said that an increase in the prices of their services, which include data and call, has become inevitable in the face of the rising cost of diesel, which powers their base stations.

However, the operators said hey would explore dialogue with government first to seek its intervention, after which they would proceed with the processes leading to price increase if government fails to grant any concession.

Speaking in Lagos, the operators, under the aegis of Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), said in the absence of power from the national grid, the increase in the price of diesel from N240 to N750 had put the business under immense pressure.

According to ALTON Chairman, Gbenga Adebayo, this has led to over 200 per cent increase in capital expenditure (CAPEX) for the operators.

The operators have so far deployed over 30,000 base stations across the country, each being powered by diesel generators to keep network service running 24/7.

“We are mindful of the high cost of living in the country now. We are mindful of the implication of this on the economy and on citizens. And so we are not going to talk about direct price increase, there is room for dialogue with government. We will be demanding for some kind of intervention to cushion the effects of the high cost of diesel on us as an industry. If that is done, we’ll be able to continue to provide services for the people.

“However, there’s a proviso to that and that is if we aren’t able to get any form of intervention, we will approach the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), our regulator, to do what we call realistic pricing. We would have to come up with prices that would reflect the dynamics of business today,” Adebayo said.

Asked what form of intervention the operators would want from government, the ALTON chairman said the options would include getting diesel at subsidised cost or a special arrangement with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for direct supply of diesel to telecoms companies.

“We cannot be specific now, but if we get diesel at subsidised cost, why not? If tomorrow, government says you know what, we will direct NNPC to supply you across all your sites. You get it at a fixed cost whether you are in Lagos or in Kano, and anywhere across the country, it is an intervention.

we’re looking at all the options. We’re talking to government to see what is the best way to respond. Our desire and interest are to ensure that services are not disrupted. And that the average user does not have to pay more because of all of this. So, we will do all that we can just as we continue to do to ensure that services are seamless and the costs are the same,” Adebayo stated.

The operators also expressed concerns about the shutting down of telecommunications facilities in Kogi State because of disputes arising from what they described as ‘unusual taxes and levies’ demanded by Kogi State government through the State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS).

According to them, the action by KIRS was hinged on an ex-parte court order obtained by the KIRS “over unsubstantiated allegations that our members are in default of tax payments to the state government (which is not the truth) and access to these critical telecom sites has been denied.

“This issue is likely to lead to a total communications blackout in the entire Kogi State, parts of Abuja the Federal Capital Territory and possible impact on service availability in some parts of Nassarawa, Benue, Enugu, Anambra, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Kwara and Niger states. These are states sharing borders with Kogi State,” ALTON said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...