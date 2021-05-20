Health

Diet, lifestyle changes, key in blood pressure regiment

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

A Cardiologist at the Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Nigeria, Prof. Simeon A Isezuo said the diet and lifestyle modification are part of the treatment regimen to control hypertension in the modern management of the medical condition. Isezuodisclosedthisduringawebinartomarkthe World HypertensionDay, marked globally onMay 17.

The webinar which was organised by the Neimeth International Pharmaceutical Plc was part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, brought together over 90 participants who were exposed to the discussions on new guidelines in the management of hypertension. The theme of the 2021 World Hypertension Day is ‘Arresting Hypertension, The Silent Killer’. More than one billion people around the world live with hypertension (high blood pressure), which is a major cause of cardiovascular disease and premature death worldwide. Sadly, half of people living with hypertension are unaware of their condition, putting them at risk of avoidable medical complications and death.

In his presentation tagged ‘Effective Hypertension Management – Current Trend’, Isezuo said, “The development of high blood pressure (HBP) in blacks was multifactorial involving interactions between obesity, salt sensitivity, among other causes. “The understanding of how these factors influence blood pressure (BP) will guide the development of treatment protocols and future therapy.” To control hypertension, he recommended lifestyle modification as the integral part in the management of hypertension. Also, the cardiologist said the low salt dietary approach to stop hypertension plus diuretic and Calcium channel blockers are effective treatment in the management of hypertension.

In his presentation ‘Isolated Systolic Hypertension Refractory Hypertension and HBP Management Guidelines: The Role of Calcium Channel Blockers in Achieving BP Goals,’ Dr. Kayode A. Adesola who is an Ambassador of Neimeth in Managing the Fight Against Hypertension in the last three years, said, “We need to pay more attention to people in the south east who up to 61 per cent of their population experience hypertension.

He classified normal blood pressure as 120mmHg/less than 80mmHg; elevated is 120- 129mmHg/less than 80mmHg; Stage 1 hypertension is 130-139mmHg/80-89mmHg; while Stage 2 hypertension is greater than or equal to 140mmHg/greater than or equal to 90mmHg. To control high blood pressure, Dr. Kayode said a lot of lifestyle modification should be promoted including the reduction of alcohol, using nonpharmacological interventions such as exercise, managing stress, among others.

Similarly, he said pharmacological intervention was also necessary to control HBP. According to him, BP lowering medication should be recommended for BP that is 140/90. “A more continuous monitoring of BP was necessary, using the right measurement to ensure diagnosis. It gives the advantage to know when one has sustained an elevated BP.”

While urging both health workers and individuals to be sensitive to blood pressure measurement, Kayode noted that most people do not access health facilities where the tracking of BP was a natural occurrence. Consequently, he called for lifestyle changes.

“Following up on patients is also key. Patients with high BP should be placed on BP control drugs and monitored.” In his presentation ‘Are Diuretics Still Relevant In Managing Hypertension’ the Product Manager of Neimeth International Pharmaceutical, Plc, Charles Ekokotu said using medications to control hypertension could reduce stroke risk. According to him, anti-hypertensive medications can help in lowering hypertension.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Fujifilm signs manufacturing contract with US firm VLP for COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

    Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) said on Thursday that it had signed a manufacturing contract agreement with U.S.-based firm VLP Therapeutics for a COVID-19 vaccine formulation. Japan’s Fujifilm will use its manufacturing facilities and infrastructure to handle development of the vaccine for clinical trials, the two companies said in a statement. VLP’s RNA-based vaccine […]
Health

Pineapple fights against arthritis, worm infestation

Posted on Author Adodo Anselm

Pineapple, ‘Ananas comosus,’ is a tropical, perennial, drought-tolerant plant. It grows up to five to eight feet in height and spreads around about three to four feet radius. It is essentially a short, stout stem with a rosette of long, needle-tipped leaves. Potassium is an important component of cell and body fluids, and helps in […]
Health

Group hails Niger for allocating budget for family planning

Posted on Author Prince Dan Atori

For its role in ensuring efficient and effective health care service delivery, the Technical Working Group (TWG) on Child Spacing and the Adolescent Youth Reproductive Health has commended the Niger State government for the recent allocation of budget for Family Planning (FP). While saying the gesture marks the beginning of a new dawn for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica