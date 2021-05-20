Diet, lifestyle changes, key in blood pressure regiment

A Cardiologist at the Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Nigeria, Prof. Simeon A Isezuo said the diet and lifestyle modification are part of the treatment regimen to control hypertension in the modern management of the medical condition. Isezuodisclosedthisduringawebinartomarkthe World HypertensionDay, marked globally onMay 17.

The webinar which was organised by the Neimeth International Pharmaceutical Plc was part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, brought together over 90 participants who were exposed to the discussions on new guidelines in the management of hypertension. The theme of the 2021 World Hypertension Day is ‘Arresting Hypertension, The Silent Killer’. More than one billion people around the world live with hypertension (high blood pressure), which is a major cause of cardiovascular disease and premature death worldwide. Sadly, half of people living with hypertension are unaware of their condition, putting them at risk of avoidable medical complications and death.

In his presentation tagged ‘Effective Hypertension Management – Current Trend’, Isezuo said, “The development of high blood pressure (HBP) in blacks was multifactorial involving interactions between obesity, salt sensitivity, among other causes. “The understanding of how these factors influence blood pressure (BP) will guide the development of treatment protocols and future therapy.” To control hypertension, he recommended lifestyle modification as the integral part in the management of hypertension. Also, the cardiologist said the low salt dietary approach to stop hypertension plus diuretic and Calcium channel blockers are effective treatment in the management of hypertension.

In his presentation ‘Isolated Systolic Hypertension Refractory Hypertension and HBP Management Guidelines: The Role of Calcium Channel Blockers in Achieving BP Goals,’ Dr. Kayode A. Adesola who is an Ambassador of Neimeth in Managing the Fight Against Hypertension in the last three years, said, “We need to pay more attention to people in the south east who up to 61 per cent of their population experience hypertension.

He classified normal blood pressure as 120mmHg/less than 80mmHg; elevated is 120- 129mmHg/less than 80mmHg; Stage 1 hypertension is 130-139mmHg/80-89mmHg; while Stage 2 hypertension is greater than or equal to 140mmHg/greater than or equal to 90mmHg. To control high blood pressure, Dr. Kayode said a lot of lifestyle modification should be promoted including the reduction of alcohol, using nonpharmacological interventions such as exercise, managing stress, among others.

Similarly, he said pharmacological intervention was also necessary to control HBP. According to him, BP lowering medication should be recommended for BP that is 140/90. “A more continuous monitoring of BP was necessary, using the right measurement to ensure diagnosis. It gives the advantage to know when one has sustained an elevated BP.”

While urging both health workers and individuals to be sensitive to blood pressure measurement, Kayode noted that most people do not access health facilities where the tracking of BP was a natural occurrence. Consequently, he called for lifestyle changes.

“Following up on patients is also key. Patients with high BP should be placed on BP control drugs and monitored.” In his presentation ‘Are Diuretics Still Relevant In Managing Hypertension’ the Product Manager of Neimeth International Pharmaceutical, Plc, Charles Ekokotu said using medications to control hypertension could reduce stroke risk. According to him, anti-hypertensive medications can help in lowering hypertension.

Like this: Like Loading...