‘Diet may counter erectile dysfunction in men’

Scientists attending the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress in the United Kingdom (UK), have said that a Mediterranean diet may help relieve the symptoms of erectile dysfunction. These were the results of a new study that was presented on Wednesday ahead of the ESC congress taking place in London from August 27 to 30. The Mediterranean diet included plant-based foods such as whole grains, vegetables, legumes, fruits, nuts, seeds, herbs, spices and olive oil. Men with high blood pressure and erectile dysfunction, who adhered to the Mediterranean diet, saw improved blood flow and performed better on measures of sexual health, the data showed.

They also showed signs of improved heart health and higher exercise capacity, as well as boosted testosterone levels and enhanced ‘erectile performance,’ the researchers said. Erectile performance refers to the ability to achieve and maintain an erection. According to the study Co-author, Dr. Athanasios Angelis, “In our study, consuming a Mediterranean diet was linked with better exercise capacity, healthier arteries and blood flow, higher testosterone levels and better erectile performance.

