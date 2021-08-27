News

‘Diet may counter erectile dysfunction in men’

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Scientists attending the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress in the United Kingdom (UK), have said that a Mediterranean diet may help relieve the symptoms of erectile dysfunction. These were the results of a new study that was presented on Wednesday ahead of the ESC congress taking place in London from August 27 to 30. The Mediterranean diet included plant-based foods such as whole grains, vegetables, legumes, fruits, nuts, seeds, herbs, spices and olive oil. Men with high blood pressure and erectile dysfunction, who adhered to the Mediterranean diet, saw improved blood flow and performed better on measures of sexual health, the data showed.

They also showed signs of improved heart health and higher exercise capacity, as well as boosted testosterone levels and enhanced ‘erectile performance,’ the researchers said. Erectile performance refers to the ability to achieve and maintain an erection. According to the study Co-author, Dr. Athanasios Angelis, “In our study, consuming a Mediterranean diet was linked with better exercise capacity, healthier arteries and blood flow, higher testosterone levels and better erectile performance.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Healthcare delivery: Abiodun seeks stronger synergy between FG, Ogun

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday called for a stronger synergy between the federal and state governments particularly in the area of provision of quality healthcare services to the people. Abiodun made this call when the Board of the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, paid him a courtesy call in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the […]
News

John Kevin Lawson Is Encouraging the Growth of Entrepreneurship in Africa through PDE AFRIQUE

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In all parts of the African continent, entrepreneurs are commencing every type and every size of business. The startup scene, in particular, is gaining momentum more than ever before and new-age entrepreneurs are creating clever business solutions spanning the complete technological spectrum to meet the unique challenges. Moreover, prominent personalities from across the world are […]
News

Group to Alafin, Oyo govt: Ignore calls for removal of Sarkin Fulani

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

A Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kauthal Hore, has urged the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi and the Oyo State government to ignore calls for the dethronement of Sarkin Fulani of Igangan, Alhaji Salihu AbdulKadir. The association’s appeal followed a call by one Yakubu Bello on the Alafin and the state government to remove […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica