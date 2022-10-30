Diezani Alison-Madueke: Hits the headlines again

Since former President Goodluck Jonathan was defeated by the President Mohammadu Buahariled All Progressives Congress(APC) in 2015, one name that has featured prominently in the news is that of Jonathan’s former Petroleum Minister, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke. She has not set her foot on the Nigerian soil since then, preferring to stay abroad. But that has not stopped the anti-corruption agencies, particularly, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, from hounding her. She is hunted for multi-billion Dollar allegations of financial reckless and embezzlement of public funds, which she allegedly used to acquire properties all over the country and beyond. Some of her associates are also on the run or have been cut up by the arms of the law. Yet, Alison- Madueke has remained elusive, evasive and out of reach. Thus, last week Monday, Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered the final forfeiture of two Abuja properties and two luxury cars belonging to Alison-Madueke, to the Federal Government. The two properties are located at Plot 1854 Mohammed Mahashir Street, and No. 6, Aso Drive, in the highbrow Asokoro and Maitama Districts of Abuja are valued at $2,674,418 and N380,000,000 respectively. The luxury cars are a black BMW saloon with Chassis No B8CV54V66629 and registered number, RBC155 DH and a black Jaguar saloon car with Chassis No SAJAA.20 GRDMv43376, valued at N36,000,000 The judge gave the order forfeiting the assets to the Federal Government of Nigeria while ruling on the application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Suit No. 1122/2021 and Suit No 1123/2021, asking for the final forfeiture of the assets. The Commission had on November 29, 2021 secured the interim forfeiture on the assets in a ruling on separate motion ex-parte filed on September 27, 2021 which prayed the court to order the interim forfeiture of the assets on the grounds of reasonable suspicion that they were proceeds of unlawful activities. In granting the interim forfeiture Order, Justice Olajuwon had ordered the EFCC to publish a notice in a national newspaper, inviting anyone with interest in the assets to show cause why they should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria. The court consequently adjourned till January 22, 2022 for report. In compliance with the Order of Court, the Forfeiture Order was published on April 6, 2022. In the absence of any contestation of the Interim Order, the Court, on Monday, forfeited the properties to the Federal Government. The EFCC had earlier said it has has uncovered additional $72.87 million linked to Allison-Madueke. Mr Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson for the commission, in a previous statement last year that the money was lodged in the coffers of a bank.

