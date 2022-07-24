Body & Soul

Difference between Sneakers and Canvas

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Sneakers and canvas are the most common casual footwear in the world.
They are wildly acceptable because of how comfortable they are but not many know that there is a difference.

According to an online post, Sneakers are a type of soft, light and comfortable shoes suitable for sports or other physical exercises.

Since these are used for physical exercise, they are also known in a wide variety of names, including trainers, running shoes, athletic shoes, tennis shoes, gym shoes, and sports shoes.

Sneakers are also worn as everyday casual wear.

There are basic designs that differentiate Sneakers from Canvas. Sneakers’ upper part is made with cloth or synthetic substitute while the sole is flexible and made with rubber or some other synthetic material.

It is these rubber sole that makes the shoe extremely comfortable, even while doing sports or physical activity.

The name Sneakers actually comes from the squeaky noise these rubber soles produce while walking.

Canvas

Canvas shoes are light shoes with a canvas upper and a rubber sole. As their name suggests, they are made of Canvas, a coarse cloth material made of hemp. Canvas shoes are a very basic form of Sneakers.

They are available in any many shapes, sizes, colours, and designs. Moreover, they are multi-purpose shoes that can be matched with a wide variety of outfits.

Canvas shoes are lightweight, comfortable, versatile, and easy to clean. In addition, they are not very expensive.

Canvas shoes do not have much cushioning inside, support or shock absorption, while Sneakers do.

Sneakers are suitable for sports activities while Canvas shoes are not ideal for some physical activities like running.

Just like there are differences, there are also similarities.

Canvas and Sneakers are both made with rubber soles and fabric upper part.

Though Sneakers’ upper part is fortified with soft cushion material for extra comfort, Canvas is also made with fabric but with a thinner layer.

Presently, many shoe companies are infusing the two qualities to make one, making it difficult at times to tell a Sneaker from a Canvas.

We hope this helps arm yourself with the right information to choose the right footwear for your comfort

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Djinn’s Day Out 10

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

Juliet Bumah   Ujay and her sister were at the Muyis who invited them to dinner. The Muyis were a nice family really. In the course of their conversations over time, Ujay realised that Muyi was a good man who was going through a very difficult period.   She had wondered why they had to […]
Body & Soul

Former Kwara first couple, Ahmed, Omolewa welcome tiny feet

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

There is a usual saying that the true color of a man is not known until he’s truly empowered, financially or through position of authority.   And true to the saying, many, during their stay in position of authority forget power is transient, therefore they made great blunders that they may not be able to […]
Body & Soul

World most expensive bra, worth N7Bn

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Have you ever dreamed that a piece of underwear can worth more than a brand new luxury car or even a mansion. In Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra series the ‘Red Hot Fantasy Bra’ modeled by international model, Gisele Bundchen, in year 2000 was worth $15,000,000. This piece of underwear is approximately N6,780,000,000 in Nigerian currency. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica