Difference between Sneakers and Canvas

Sneakers and canvas are the most common casual footwear in the world.

They are wildly acceptable because of how comfortable they are but not many know that there is a difference.

According to an online post, Sneakers are a type of soft, light and comfortable shoes suitable for sports or other physical exercises.

Since these are used for physical exercise, they are also known in a wide variety of names, including trainers, running shoes, athletic shoes, tennis shoes, gym shoes, and sports shoes.

Sneakers are also worn as everyday casual wear.

There are basic designs that differentiate Sneakers from Canvas. Sneakers’ upper part is made with cloth or synthetic substitute while the sole is flexible and made with rubber or some other synthetic material.

It is these rubber sole that makes the shoe extremely comfortable, even while doing sports or physical activity.

The name Sneakers actually comes from the squeaky noise these rubber soles produce while walking.

Canvas

Canvas shoes are light shoes with a canvas upper and a rubber sole. As their name suggests, they are made of Canvas, a coarse cloth material made of hemp. Canvas shoes are a very basic form of Sneakers.

They are available in any many shapes, sizes, colours, and designs. Moreover, they are multi-purpose shoes that can be matched with a wide variety of outfits.

Canvas shoes are lightweight, comfortable, versatile, and easy to clean. In addition, they are not very expensive.

Canvas shoes do not have much cushioning inside, support or shock absorption, while Sneakers do.

Sneakers are suitable for sports activities while Canvas shoes are not ideal for some physical activities like running.

Just like there are differences, there are also similarities.

Canvas and Sneakers are both made with rubber soles and fabric upper part.

Though Sneakers’ upper part is fortified with soft cushion material for extra comfort, Canvas is also made with fabric but with a thinner layer.

Presently, many shoe companies are infusing the two qualities to make one, making it difficult at times to tell a Sneaker from a Canvas.

We hope this helps arm yourself with the right information to choose the right footwear for your comfort

