Different strokes as pupils return to school

After about two months of holiday, public and private schools have reopened for a new academic session in Abuja. DEBORAH OCHENI captures the mood of parents and pupils.

In Nigeria, both private and public schools re-open every September for a new academic session. Expectedly, the month brings an increase in family budgets as parents enrol their children in schools at the commencement of a new academic session.

Though many parents are relieved that the holiday is over, a number of them are worried about the high cost of getting their children back to school. They have to contend with fee increment, high cost of books, change of uniforms, and others.

According to some parents, it is a period that comes with numerous challenge starting from school fees to the list of books and uniforms they are expected to buy for their children.

This year is not an exception to this annual ritual as parents have been visiting bookshops and kiddies shop in search of what to buy for their children. While some parents come around to window shop, others who come ready to get the items even at exhorbitant prices.

Inside Abuja interviewed some parents who expressed concerns about the high cost of basic items such as food flask, water bottle, school baga and lunch boxes.

They said the prices of the original brands have risen so high and there are so many fake items in the market which are being sold at cheaper rates.

To some parents, it is time of thinking on how to do “school runs” and meet other demands of their families. While some parents said they were prepared for all these, others stated that poor state of the economy have been frustrating their preparations for the new school season.

Some parents expressed delight that their wards would be entering new classes but lamented the hike in prices of “back to school items”, noting that shop-owners were taking advantage of the high demand to make quick profit. Grace Ojoma is in the camp many parents wished to be.

She said she was well prepared for the resumption of the new academic session. “I don’t think it is something stressful if you have it all planned out because it is a normal thing that is supposed to happen as long as you have children.

I don’t like impromptu preparation so I prepared in advance so that it does not meet me unawares,” she said. Funke Olushola, a mother of four children said she is happy her children are going to a new class.

According to her, new class means new items. Her children will change everything they used last year to a new one regardless of the fact that they are still in same school. “My children are still in the same school but it’s a tradition that none of them resume fresh class with old items.

“What that implies is that we will change everything for the three of them. It’s not as if we I’m bragging or I have so much money but then, the children need to feel good when going to new classes,” she said.

Dora Ezekiel, a beautiful mother of two girls, who was at the Wuse market shopping school items for her daughters said: “In as much as I try not to buy new things but you can’t help it. We are dealing with young children and as such you can’t have a perfect plan without uttering it.

“In my own case anyways, I don’t buy everything because I don’t see any point buying what I have that is still in perfect condition.

The economic reality has taught me to be wise on my expenditures”. Joy Joseph advised that mothers should not put themselves under unnecessary pressure with trendy school bags if their children’s bags are still intact.

“New designs will always come yearly. I don’t encourage women to always buy new bags every year, rather they should buy a high quality bag that will serve for at least, three years before they change it.

“Parents should also develop maintenance culture. Let us try and make things easy for us and our husbands,” she urged. For Gabriel Eze, a tricycle rider it’s been sleepless night upon sleepless night since his five children vacated from school.

“I have not slept at night since school went on vacation because I still have outstanding fees of last term to pay and here is another academic session where I need to pay for books and other necessary school requirements for my five children that will be resuming on September 9, 2019.

“The more I try to save, the more I find myself spending it on their feeding since my wife lost her job as a result of the bad economy Nigeria is facing,” he said.

Speaking to some proprietors of private nursery and primary schools on their level of preparation for school resumption they chorused that they were fully ready while praying that God should provide for parents to care for their children’s academic needs.

Proprietor of the Senate Academy, Kurudu FCT, Mr Mathew said they are fully prepared to kick start the new academic session.

“We are fully ready to start the new academic session as we look forward to receiving our beautiful children back in school. “I also pray that God should bless our parents so that they can pay off their debts in order to start the new session on a clean slate because we can’t do much without money,” he said.

Some parents and private school owners have also reiterated the need for government to show commitment to the educational sector, by providing security in the schools to avert kidnapping of pupils and teachers. Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development,

Dame Pauline Tallen has urged the children to reciprocate the kind gesture of their parents by studying very hard and aiming high so as to achieve their aspirations.

In her goodwill message to children ahead of the resumption of schools, Tallen reminded them to be of good behaviour and be good ambassadors of their parents and families while in school. “As you know, nothing good comes easy in life, you should aspire to excel in your studies and attain national and international recognition.

We hope to see among you, future leaders, doctors, scientist, lawyers, nobel laureate and so on. This will not only bring joy to your parents but uplift the image of our nation “I also implore you to be obedient and respectful in line with our culture to your parents, teachers and elders in The community, watch less TV and read your books more,” she said.

Tallen however lamented that about 60 percent of children of school age are out of school. According to her, the North East has the highest number of girls out of school of primary school age at 53.3 per cent while the South –East has the lowest number of girls out of school at 46.2 percent.

She lamented that getting out of school children back into education poses a massive challenge. in the northern part of the country.

She noted also that all children deserve quality education irrespective of gender recognizing that, the girl child is a vulnerable member of the society who is confronted with several discriminatory practices from birth through childhood and into adulthood.

Fallen urged parents not to relent in their efforts in providing enabling environment for children to achieve their potentials.

