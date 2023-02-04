Difficult to see home – based players in Super Eagles – Ex-Eagles star, Udi

Former international, Duke Udi, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA said Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu’s move to Southampton in the English Premier League was the best decision of his career. Excerpts

Two of Super Eagles strikers, Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, are currently making waves in the Italian Serie A, what would you say about their performances so far?

They are enjoying their football and they are doing well for themselves. We wish them well and they should do more.

With what they are doing at the moment, how do we bring their form to bear on the national team?

No two leagues are the same and no two games are the same. Every game in football is different from the other. In Europe they are performing well because the setting and the clime is perfect for them and everything is done in a perfect way. They are top class professional players who are plying their trade in Europe. There’s no two football games that are the same. We just pray that they bring that form back to the national team and help it grow and do better.

Roma coach, Jose Mourinho, recently likened Osimhen to Cote D’ Ivoire great, Didier Drogba, do you agree this sentiment?

Osimhen has his own style of playing and Drogba had his own style of playing, they might be similar in a way but every player is different. You can never come across two players at the same time playing the same football, you can just speculate that one player is like the other. Osimhen has his own style. If you want to compare, you can compare him to the late Rashidi Yekini. That’s the style he is using and I believe it.

So, do you see him breaking Yekini’s record for the national team?

Records are meant to be broken and he is still a young man, he’s still about 23 so he has a lot of football in him to play and he has a lot of years ahead of him to play for the national team if he is fit and ready. We just pray that he is not injured but it is only injury that can deprive a good player from getting into his own stride to crash records that are already there. We pray that he is fit and is in form always.

Mourinho said something that irked Nigerians, saying Osimhen should stop diving, do you see him as a diver?

Sometimes as a coach when your team plays against another team and you see the best player in that team make some moves, sometime your reaction is to bring him down or say something that will make him feel like he’s not doing the right thing. Every player has that tendency of falling, it’s not only Osimhen. Sometimes you do some tricks to get the referee’s sympathy and for you to win free kicks and penalties and for your team to win. Everybody wants to win, Osimhen wants to win and Mourinho wants his team to win. Osimhen is not the referee, if Mourinho feels Osimhen is diving to get the referee’s sympathy, so be it, it’s part of football.

Looking at what Osimhen and Lookman are doing in Serie A, there have been calls for them to move to English Premier League especially Osimhen; do you see such move bringing out their potential more?

The EPL is a different league entirely, it’s one of the most difficult leagues in Europe. You just look at the EPL and think it’s easy, it’s not. It is meant for young and vibrant players with all due respect. If you look at the Italian league, I can’t say it’s a retirement league, it’s among the top five leagues in Europe but you cannot compare the Italian league with EPL. The EPL Is full of running and young players. Italian league is just for you to kick the ball but the EPL is for you to fight for the ball. There is a difference between kicking the ball and fighting for the ball. Those are the two things. There is a lot of running in EPL compared to the Italian league. The EPL is more difficult than the Italian league.

But Lookman was playing in EPL before moving to Italy… …

yes and you saw when he was there and now that he is in Italy, you can see the difference. In Italy they give you a lot of space to play, you can control the ball, turn and do other things. In the EPL nobody gives you that kind of room, before you control the ball you will see two players in front of you, so it is difficult.

Another Nigeria striker, Paul Onuachu, also on the final day of January transfer, moved to Southampton, what would you say about this move?

First and foremost, I have to congratulate him because it is being expected of him for a very long time. Since he’s in the Jupiler, and the guy is 29 years old, this is the right time for him to move. Once you are more than 29-30, you will have to make the last jump in football. You have to get a contract that will make your career because after this jump there is no more jump for you to get a lucrative contract.

For him to jump at the age of 29 to the EPL is a great deal for him. I just wish him the very best, and you see when somebody has been scoring goals consistently, he is not a small striker in Europe. Although the Jupiler league is not a small league, even though it’s not among the top five league, it is still a league and most of our great players came out from that league. Daniel Amokachie, Victor Ikpeba and a lot of them.

For me it is a stepping stone and a well-deserved transfer and I wish him all the best. Nonetheless, once you are in the EPL you can always move. I will always tell you that you cannot compare the Jupiler league to the Championship League in England. The Championship is even harder and bigger than the league he is coming from so that is why it is a big congratulations to him and I wish him all the best. I know he will do well.

He will be playing with another SuperEagles player, Joe Aribo, in that team. Would you say this will work to help him settle down and also help the team and the national team like it does in the case of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho at Leicester City?

Settle down yes, he has a brother to talk to, a brother to show him what the coach wants, a brother that will tell him how to play the league. But in terms of bringing it home or helping the pattern of the team, I don’t think so. You should also realize that even Aribo is finding it difficult to get into the team now because they have a new coach.

Where it is good for him (Onuachu) is that when a coach buys a player, he wants to play the player to fulfill all righteousness that I didn’t bring a player that will just come and sit on the bench and waste your money; I’m bringing a player that can play, he will want to help Onuachu to succeed so that he will take the glory.

When Aribo came, he was not the one that bought him, it was the former coach so this is what happens in the coaching system. Sometimes when they bring a player, as a coach you want to play the player to establish the player and make the fans realise that you didn’t waste money in bringing a player that will not make any difference in the team. So that is why Onuachu is different from Aribo, but Aribo will help him settle down in terms of telling him things and showing him things in the club because he has been there before him. He will help him settle down a bit.

During the week, the draws for the U-17 AFCON were conducted and Nigeria is in what people described as group of death; same group as Morocco, Zambia and South Africa, what is your take on this?

For me I don’t think the logic of the name group of death is right. That one is not football. Everything is to get a good 11. There is no minor team in football, if you don’t prepare well, they will beat you. On a bad day they will beat you, on a good day you can beat anybody. On a bad day anybody can beat anybody. It is just for you to prepare well, be ready for your game and then take it one team at a time.

Don’t focus on anybody, every game is different. That is why I do say there are no two similar games in football, there are no two similar players in football. You can’t say they play the same, no. There are different teams and different countries, so take one at a time. There is nothing like group of death, just go there, do your thing. Prepare very well and match on.

The U-20 will also be going for their own AFCON and the head coach, Ladan Bosso, said he would be prosecuting the championship with home-based players despite acknowledging the performance of the foreign-based players that were invited, claiming they don’t have the African mentality, what would you say about this?

The coach has the team in the sense that if the team does well, all of us as Nigerians will take the glory. When the team doesn’t do well, the coach takes the blame. He’s been there before and he has done it before so let’s support him, let’s take him on his word, he knows the players better than we do, he works with them everyday and he knows what to do. And I will tell you he is right because they are bringing foreign players from Europe and all over the world to come and dominate the game in Africa. African football is different football, it is a different terrain.

Here they don’t allow you to play, you have to play physically. Let them prosecute this African qualification with the homebased players and when they get to the international part, when they have qualified for the World Cup, then they can now invite those who can help the team to prosecute the World Cup. They are two different ball games. I agree and concur with him to use the home boys to prosecute the African qualifiers. It is a right move in the right direction for me.

Since you support prosecuting the U-20 AFCON with home-based players, do you think this should apply to the Super Eagles too putting into consideration the fact that most coaches now find it difficult to invite players playing at home to the national team?

The Super Eagles is the ultimate deal in any national team. The U-17, 20, 23 all lead up to the national team. Everything you do from this age group category is leading you to the ultimate goal which is the Super Eagles, so if they are telling you they want to prosecute the Super Eagles games; World Cup qualifiers, AFCON and so on with the home-based players, we are deceiving ourselves because the best of our players are in Europe. With all due respect to the ones at home, even the ones at home, once they hit their form their prayer is for them to go to Europe. The next thing you see is for them to go to Europe.

I always tell players you have to secure your future; you have to secure the future of your family because life after football is not easy in our clime here. It is what you gather that you will use to run your future, you cannot play football once you are more than 38, 39, 40. Maximum is 37.

Ronaldo is still playing because he kept himself very well. Africans are different from the Europeans, once you get to 35 you are close to retirement as an African player. You must try to gather things so that at the end of the day, we will rely on what we gathered from Europe and try to use it to stabilise our families and live a good life. Every Nigerian player in the domestic league wants to play in Europe. If they say they want to use the crop of home-based players in Super Eagles they are lying. Before you know, three to five have left. They don’t like being called home based player.

All they are praying for is to go to Europe. We will always bring the best players around if they are still able to play and represent the Super Eagles. Add the ones that are from Europe to the home-based ones and we get a good chance. Every coach wants to win, so how do you win? You use your best players for you to win. You can’t use a home-based player and put Osimhen on the bench, it is not done, let us face reality. The exposure they gain in Europe is modern technique compared to what we are using here. They use modern training facilities, techniques. They develop their football everyday. New techniques everyday so you cannot compare.

Talking about you personally, what have you been doing in recent time?

I am a soccer coach and since I left Akwa United, close to two years anyways, I’ve not got a new club. That is the system here, that is the norm but I am still looking for jobs. I am a very straightforward person. I believe if you want to give me the job, give it to me. I will not go back, I don’t do any extra thing to get a job. Let us all apply and if I’m qualified, give me the job. I will do the job the way football is being done. I believe in merit. I don’t go back to beg for any job. That is just me. I’m still looking forward to getting a club soon.

