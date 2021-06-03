DIG raises the alarm over gathering of secessionist group in Edo

The Deputy Inspector- General of Police in charge of Operation Restore Peace in the South- South region, DIG Moses Jitoboh, yesterday raised the alarm over what he described as the gathering of some members of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) in Edo State with the intent of spreading secessionist messages across the state. He listed the areas they were currently holding their secret meetings in the state as Igbanke, Ubiaja, Iguelaba, Igueben, Okhiahe and Ologbo. Jitoboh disclosed this during a stakeholders’ meeting and the launching of Operation Restore Peace in the South-South region in Benin City.

Jitoboh said Edo and Balyesa were the states currently enjoying relative peace in the country and that they must not allow anybody to come in and scuttle it with secessionist messages. He asked the people in the communities where the harbingers of secessionist messages were holding their various meetings to report the same to the police for urgent attention, noting that it was better to nip them in the bud than allow such to grow into something else in the state. He said his mission in the region was to restore peace to it, noting that President Muhammadu Buhari’s inaugurated what was called Operation Restore Peace in the troubled region, South- South and South-East, and that he was in charge of the South-South region.

Like this: Like Loading...