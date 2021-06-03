News

DIG raises the alarm over gathering of secessionist group in Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuaugu Comment(0)

The Deputy Inspector- General of Police in charge of Operation Restore Peace in the South- South region, DIG Moses Jitoboh, yesterday raised the alarm over what he described as the gathering of some members of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) in Edo State with the intent of spreading secessionist messages across the state. He listed the areas they were currently holding their secret meetings in the state as Igbanke, Ubiaja, Iguelaba, Igueben, Okhiahe and Ologbo. Jitoboh disclosed this during a stakeholders’ meeting and the launching of Operation Restore Peace in the South-South region in Benin City.

Jitoboh said Edo and Balyesa were the states currently enjoying relative peace in the country and that they must not allow anybody to come in and scuttle it with secessionist messages. He asked the people in the communities where the harbingers of secessionist messages were holding their various meetings to report the same to the police for urgent attention, noting that it was better to nip them in the bud than allow such to grow into something else in the state. He said his mission in the region was to restore peace to it, noting that President Muhammadu Buhari’s inaugurated what was called Operation Restore Peace in the troubled region, South- South and South-East, and that he was in charge of the South-South region.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Govt-owned refineries should be privatised –IPMAN boss

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following the poor management of the nation’s refineries, the newly inaugurated National President of Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr. Kolawole Adewoyin, has advised the Federal Government to privatise government- owned refineries in order to maximise profit. Adewoyin stated this shortly after a judgement of the High Court sitting in Ibadan, on November 18, […]
News

Kalu at 61: He’s a great, courageous leader, says Okali

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former retired SSS personnel and elder statesman, Chief Ubaka Okali, has congratulated the Chief Whip of Nigerian Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, who recently marked his 61st birthday, describing him as a great leader with uncommon courage. Okali said Kalu has remained a figure to reckon with in the development of Abia State dating […]
News Top Stories

Rewane foresees 2021 bank mergers & acquisitions

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Increased competitive intensity as well as macroeconomic headwinds could trigger new Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in the banking industry in 2021, the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), Mr. Bismarck Rewane, has said.   Rewane made the prediction in the FDC’s Lagos Business School (LBS) Executive Breakfast Session presentation for December, obtained by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica