DIG to Edo voters: No cause for alarm, go out to cast your votes

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, DIG Adeleye Oyebade yesterday warned troublemakers including politicians and residents to steer away from acts that will be inimical to peaceful, orderly and violent-free, fair and credible conduct of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

He said the warning had become important because of the avowed resolve by the police and other sister security agencies, as well as the military not to compromised in their onerous duty towards smooth and hitch-free exercise, before, during and after the polls across the mapped out 2, 627 polling units for the polls. This was as the police chief disclosed that no fewer than three police officers would man each polling unit across the 2,627 polling units across the state during the governorship election. Oyebade, who said that the police officers to be deployed to the various polling units for the election had already been cautioned to be apolitical, neutral and professional in the conduct of their duties, noted that elections in the country had always been marred by plethora of malpractices and violence.

The DIG, who spoke during a press conference, organised to announce the setting up of the Inter- Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) at the Edo State Police Command Headquarters in Benin, the state capital, urged members of the public, particularly the voters to go out en masse on the day of election to exercise their franchise without let or hindrance. Oyebade further appealed to party supporters and the public to abstain from launching vitriolic attacks or making caustic, acerbic, odious comments or hate speeches capable of flaming embers of discord, and thereby heating up the polity.

He said: “The National Orientation Agency (NOA) and our vibrant and articulate media that have always been in the vanguard of entrenching democracy in Nigeria are to carry out aggressive sensitisation campaigns aimed at discouraging people from making inflammatory comments that could aggravate the already tensed political atmosphere.

