Digital Assets Would Be a Replacement For Banks Soon-OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME

OFFOR PASCHAL CHINEME who is popularly known as Passy who is the CEO OF Passyxchange, a prominent crypto trading company that buys crypto currency and giftcards made a statement in a post he made on his Instagram story @iampassyy where one of our journalists saw it.

 

Passy said “crypto currency would replace Banks soon” we decided to interview him in his office in awka and ask why he made the statement.

Passy said “Nigeria banks have a lot of limitations and issues, you send a payment and sometimes it takes more than 24hours to get to the receiver and the bank itself can’t say anything rather they keep telling you it’s either it reverses or the receiver would get it.

 

They ruin your plans and purpose for the money, but when you send out a coin in crypto it gets to the receiver immediately.

 

Asides that, you keep so much money in the bank and don’t even get any profit but when you buy crypto it rises and you can even make twice the money in your wallet, a crypto wallet doesn’t have limits,but our banks does, some have limits or 300,000naira and can only transfer max of 50,000 naira daily and a whole lot more.

He made a lot of sense and also states clear that that was his own point of view and wasn’t imposing on anyone whether to use crypto or not.

 

Our Reporters

