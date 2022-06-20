Digital currency business requires trust in order to succeed…The Shawn Exchange boss

The CEO of The Shawn Exchange, a digital service company, Ajayi Oluwadamilare Michael, have explained that the reason his business always partner with celebrities to market their business.

In a recent interview explained that it is not a mere marketing gimmick but part of a process of building trust with customers.

“An integral part of this business we do is trust,” he stated.

Explaining further, he said: “Every business demands trust but a digital currency business demands even more trust because of the dynamics surrounding it and what better way to gain the trust of the masses than bringing in an already trusted notable celebrity to put us out there, giving us their credibility, vouching for us, and basically letting their followers know they trust us and the followers should too.”

“Over time, The Shawn Exchange has used several celebrities as ambassadors. We started with Papaya Ex who has over a million followers on Instagram. We went on to sign Gentuu who worked with us for a short time. Currently, we have four ambassadors for The Shawn Exchange which includes IsbaeU, Nas boy, RomeoWJ and Remote.”

According to him, the business’s target audience is the youth. “So it’s only ideal that we bring in influencers that have our target audience as their followers, which is the idea behind signing these celebrities as our brand ambassadors,” he affirmed.

The ultimate objective, Ajayi Oluwadamilare Michael insisted, is for The Shawn Exchange to become the leading exchange company in Nigeria.

“We still have a lot of work to do and a long way to go and all these would result in even more expansion, this is just the beginning,” he avowed.

