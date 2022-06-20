Body & Soul

Digital currency business requires trust in order to succeed…The Shawn Exchange boss

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Digital currency business requires trust in order to succeed…The Shawn Exchange boss

The CEO of The Shawn Exchange, a digital service company, Ajayi Oluwadamilare Michael, have explained that the reason his business always partner with celebrities to market their business.

In a recent interview explained that it is not a mere marketing gimmick but part of a process of building trust with customers.
“An integral part of this business we do is trust,” he stated.
Explaining further, he said: “Every business demands trust but a digital currency business demands even more trust because of the dynamics surrounding it and what better way to gain the trust of the masses than bringing in an already trusted notable celebrity to put us out there, giving us their credibility, vouching for us, and basically letting their followers know they trust us and the followers should too.”

“Over time, The Shawn Exchange has used several celebrities as ambassadors. We started with Papaya Ex who has over a million followers on Instagram. We went on to sign Gentuu who worked with us for a short time. Currently, we have four ambassadors for The Shawn Exchange which includes IsbaeU, Nas boy, RomeoWJ and Remote.”

According to him, the business’s target audience is the youth. “So it’s only ideal that we bring in influencers that have our target audience as their followers, which is the idea behind signing these celebrities as our brand ambassadors,” he affirmed.

The ultimate objective, Ajayi Oluwadamilare Michael insisted, is for The Shawn Exchange to become the leading exchange company in Nigeria.
“We still have a lot of work to do and a long way to go and all these would result in even more expansion, this is just the beginning,” he avowed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

I’d have been a street hustler if music career was not successful –Wizkid

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigeria’s super star singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid recently opened up on how life would have been for him if his music career was not successful.   He stated that he would have been a ‘street hustler’ if he was not into music. He disclosed this in an interview with the English model, […]
Body & Soul

Crocodile skin Louis Vuitton bag worth N25m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The luxury handbag that is talk of the town is a crocodile skin Louis Vuitton bag posted recently by Jaruma_empire.   According to the post on social media handle of the Aphrodisiac guru, the Louis Vuitton bag with gold fastener is worth N25,283,000 Million Naira crocodile skin hand bag.   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   […]
Body & Soul

Society Lady, Nkiru Anumudu adjusts to new realities

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

I t is without a cast of a doubt that life would never be the same for stylish society lady, Nkiru Anumudu, even as she continues to reflect on the fond memories and times shared with her late husband and billionaire businessman, Willy Anumudu, who passed on not long ago, after a brief illness.   […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica