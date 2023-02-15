News

Digital Currency Trading made easy with Pgold App

The conversion of giftcards and cryptocurrencies into cash can be achieved through various methods. The most straightforward method to perform this conversion is online in a digital setting.

Many individuals opt to convert their giftcards and cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, and USDT, into fiat currency through platforms like Pgoldapp. The process is similar to using a money exchange service and the platform will convert the gift cards and cryptocurrencies into your desired local currency.

However, Pgoldapp is a game-changer for people who have giftcards that go unused or have unused balances. The platform offers a solution for converting gift cards to cash, eliminating waste and inefficiency.

In Africa, consumers are often limited by the spending restrictions of their giftcards. Pgoldapp provides a smart and convenient alternative payment solution. With the option to purchase gift cards from anywhere in the world using debit or a simple bank transfer, consumers can now easily access their favorite products and services.

Pgoldapp also offers an efficient platform for buying and selling gift cards and cryptocurrencies in Ghana and Nigeria. The platform provides a reliable and secure way for consumers to sell or redeem their gift cards, including Steam, iTunes, Amazon, and more.

You’ll never have to worry about your giftcards going to waste with Pgoldapp.Whether you can’t use your giftcard in a particular situation or simply want to convert it to local currency, Pgoldapp offers the best possible exchange rates for Naira and Cedis.

Signing up is free. Create free account on the web or via our mobile apps for iOS and Android. The process is easy and simple. You also stand a chance of getting paid instantly.

 

News

GOtv announces discount offer on decoder price

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Pay television service provider, GOtv Nigeria, has announced a new discount offer, MAX Enjoyment for Less, for new customers starting yesterday. The decoder price, which was previously N9,500 has been discounted to N6,500, with a GOtenna and a onemonth GOtv Max package as additional benefits to subscribers. The discount, which is available for a limited […]
News

Zamfara APC bye-election: Marafa’s faction threat enscourtntervention

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

The Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa-led faction of Zamfara State chapter of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened legal action against the party’s national headquarters for recognising only candidates presented by the leadership of Abdulaziz Yari-led faction to participate in the forthcoming bye- election in Bakura Local Government Area despite its dissolution by the […]
News

Minister: My ministry didn’t receive funding from CACOVID, others

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadia Umar Farouq, has said that the ministry did not get any money from the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) or any organisation within or outside the country to fight the pandemic. The minister, who disclosed this before the House of Representatives Committee on Internally […]

