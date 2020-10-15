Digital economy: Addressing cybersecurity risks in Nigeria

Nigeria has taken the bold step of boosting technology adoption through its digital economy agenda. While this is being commended, stakeholders have called for more cyber-security measures to mitigate the attendant risks. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

Determined to boost the economy with technology, Nigeria had last year rolled out a strategy for building a digital economy. Government’s first step in this regard was the redesignation of the Federal Ministry of Communications as the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. The ministry has in turn developed a National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy to reposition the Nigerian economy in order to take advantage of the many opportunities that digital technologies provide. However, while the moves have been commended by stakeholders as going digital is no longer a choice for countries but a necessity; there are serious concerns on the level of preparedness of the country for the inherent cybersecurity risks.

The concerns

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Communications, Mr. Ikechukwu Nnamani, cybercriminals are on the prowl to take advantage of any loophole in everything digital, hence, Nigeria’s digital economy must be backed by a robust cyber-security framework. While commending government’s push for digitisation, Nnamani said the moment that is achieved, “we are going to see a lot of public sector services and general services migrating to the digital platform and that is where you run the risk of Cybercrime.” According to him, in a digital economy, all government services are made available online, while facilities such as electricity supply, train movement, among others are controlled with technology. He said before these are put in place in Nigeria, the country must double its cybersecurity efforts. “As the country is transitioning into a digital economy, cyber crimes become a bigger risk compared to what we are currently experiencing. Suddenly, you can wake up one day and find out that the Federal Government of Nigeria is being held into ransom by hackers. “We have witnessed series of attacks on government and public facilities in the developed countries, but we are spared of that today because our economy is not yet digitised, we are in an un-smart economy,” he said. Nnamani, however, noted that despite the risks, the country must go digital as it is the only way to remain relevant in the global economy. He said: “Now, Nigeria as a country can’t turn away from this, it must go digital because that is the future. But that also means there will be more exposure to the cyberspace beyond what we are doing today, which is why we must be prepared.” Expressing the same concern, the President, Information Security Society of Africa, Mr. David Isiavwe, said cybercrime was bound to increase in the country as more and more people including government agencies go online. “Cybersecurity threats are not going away, in fact, they may be getting worse. The only way out is to be prepared,” he said. Isiavwe said cybercrimes damage costs to global economies had been projected to hit $6 trillion annually by 2021. To counter this, he said countries and business organisations have also upped their spending on cybersecurity, adding that global spending is expected to exceed $1 trillion from 2017 to 2021. Citing a Gartner report, he added that the rising tide of cybercrime has pushed information security, a subset of cybersecurity, spending to more than $86.4 billion in 2017.

Cyber attacks on countries

According to a recent cybercrime report, countries are getting deeper and deeper into IP-based activities to deliver services as efficiently as possible, giving attackers more opportunity to engage in malicious behaviour. The report notes that “there’s a constantly growing threat of exploitation either through investment from state-sponsored actors to the commoditization of very sophisticated attack techniques that are easy to use for inexperienced hackers.” Late last year, the Iranian Government said it had foiled a largescale cyber-attack on its infrastructure. “We recently faced a highly organized and state-sponsored attack on our e-government infrastructure which was repelled by the country’s security shield,” Azari-Jahromi was quoted by the semi-official Mehr news agency as saying. According to another report, the United States of America has experienced the most significant cyberattacks, totalling 156 between the period of May 2006 and June 2020. In this time frame, 2018 was the worst year for cyber-attacks, with 30 incidents alone occurring throughout the year. One of USA’s most recent breaches, in May 2020, was brought to light by the National Security Agency (NSA), who found that Russian hackers were exploiting a bug in a commonly used email server to infiltrate sensitive data from American organisations. The United Kingdom was said to have experienced the second-highest number of attacks between May 2006 and June 2020. India ranks in third place, falling prey to 23 significant cyber-attacks. In their latest cyber-attack, in June 2020, the country experienced a high-profile attack where malware was deployed against nine human rights activists to log their keystrokes, record their audio, and steal their personal credentials. In Nigeria, INEC’s website was hacked in 2015 by a group that calls itself ‘Nigeria Cyber Army’. This has continued to heighten the fear of electronic voting in the country despite the non-availability of the infrastructure. Indeed, the strongest nations in the world are not immune to cyber-attacks; the accusations by America that Russia meddled in its presidential election that delivered Donald Trump as president brought this to bear.

Cybersecurity efforts in Nigeria

Nigeria’s key response to the threat of rising cybercrime has been the enactment of the Cybercrimes Act 2015, which is the first legislation in Nigeria that deals specifically with cybersecurity. Passed in May 2015, it gives effect to the 2011 ECOWAS Directive on fighting cybercrime and is broad in its scope. The Act charges the offices of the National Security Advisor (NSA) and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) with coordinating its enforcement and creates the multiagency Cybercrime Advisory Council (the Council) and the National Cyber Security Fund (the Fund) to be overseen by the NSA. Section 39 requires service providers, upon court order, to assist competent authorities with the collection or recording of content and/or traffic data associated with specified communications. Under Section 40, they are required to provide assistance to law enforcement agencies in identifying offenders, tracing proceeds of offenses, and the cancellation of services used to commit offenses.

Section 21 creates a responsibility to report to the National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), any attacks, intrusions, or other disruptions liable to hinder the functioning of another system or network. The section further empowers CERT to propose isolation of affected systems and networks. Additionally, failure to report any such incident within seven days is an offense rendering the offender liable to be denied internet services and a mandatory fine. While the law is seen as a weapon to fight cybercrime in the country, stakeholders have expressed worry that it is not being implemented as it should. According to them, no single person has been successfully prosecuted under this law despite the prevalence of cybercrime activities in the country.

Shortage of expertise

Apparently, one of the main challenges the country would be facing in the digital era is the shortage of skilled cybersecurity experts. Currently, Nigeria has the least experts per person in Africa. According to a recent report by Demadiur Systems Limited, the number of cybersecurity experts in the country just rose to 3,500. While countries like Kenya and Uganda have 1800 and 400 cybersecurity experts respectively, with their population of 46.7 million and 38.3 million in that order, they have more experts per person than Nigeria, which has a population of over 190 million people. The report indicated that the Nigerian government and businesses are more prone to attacks than others in Africa. Already, the shortage of expertise is said to have contributed largely to the rising cases of cybercrimes in the country, leading to a loss of about N288 billion ($800 million) by businesses in 2018. The losses in that period were incurred mostly by commercial banks, government, and telecommunications operators in the country, according to the report. Before now, the Federal Government had said that the country loses N127 billion annually to cybercrimes. According to Mr. Isiavwe, with a severe shortage of cybersecurity professionals to combat increasingly sophisticated attackers coupled with a growing dependence on technology, the threats loom large for Nigeria in 2020 and beyond. He lamented that the reality of the skill gap is now dawning on the country as fewer people are willing to study computer-related courses in school. According to him, only two percent of graduates in Nigeria study Computer Science, hence, the skill gap is getting wider.

Last line

A digitally-driven economy, no doubt, comes with lots of benefits for the country and of course, it is no longer a matter of choice but a necessity for Nigeria. It, therefore, means that the country must be well-prepared for the risks ahead by putting in place a strong cybersecurity framework alongside the digital plans.

