Digital economy: ATCON, stakeholders to discuss consumer needs

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has concluded plans to organise a sectoral virtual forum that would address the need of telecom and ICT consumers in the digital economy era with the principal goal of meeting the new broadband target of 70 per cent.

The forum, according to ATCON, would also be addressing consumer needs in COVID-19 and post-COVID-19.

ATCON in a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Mr. Ajibola Olude, said the association was providing a veritable platform for governments, consumers (corporate and personal) and telecommunications and ICT companies to rub minds on how consumers can be better off in terms of effective delivery of telecoms and ICT services and products in Nigeria.

“The centrality of the consumer to the projected growth of the Nigerian telecoms and ICT Sector cannot be overlooked in the area of the needed investment to accelerate the progress of our sector. With the emergence of digital economy in Nigeria coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, many economic transactions would be done digitally going forward,” said Mr. Olude.

The ATCON executive secretary said that in actualising this dream of giving Nigerian telecoms and ICT consumers a place in the heart of governments and telecoms and ICT companies, all hands must be on deck in that government must make laws that encourage further investment into the sector.

He added that telecommunications and ICT companies must make consumers satisfaction their priority.

“And the consumers must support the telecoms and ICT companies by requesting the government to relax its exorbitant taxes and levies and telecoms and ICT companies must be able to buy Forex directly from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),” he said.

