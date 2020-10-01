Business

Digital economy: NCC restates commitment to robust infrastructure

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has said that the commission would continue to promote and facilitate the expansion of robust broadband/information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure across the country for the rapid development of the nation’s digital economy. Danbatta gave the assurance in a presentation titled “Communication Technology for Service Delivery in Health, Education, Tourism, the Creative Industry, and Agriculture” delivered during the first virtual and sixth edition of the Information Communications Technology and Telecommunications Conference and Exhibition (ICTEL) EXPO 2020.

He said the commission, not only successfully achieved but surpassed the 30 per cent broadband penetration target in 2018. Danbatta observed that through various policy initiatives, broadband penetration has further increased to 42.02 per cent as of July 2020, noting that this has laid a solid foundation to drive the national efforts at achieving the new 70 per cent broadband penetration target set in the Nigeria National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025. Represented by the Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, NCC, Efosa Idehen, Danbatta said in line with this commitment, the commission had commenced the review of the framework for engaging infrastructure companies to cascade fibre optic deployment to the hinterlands of Nigeria to ensure pervasive access to broadband services in the country.

He stated that with the support of Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, NCC is resolving the perennial problem of the high cost of Right of Way (RoW) with the support of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) to hasten ICT infrastructure that will enable socio-economic activities across various sectors.

According to him, as the world is becoming increasingly digitised; there will be no sector or facet of human life where ICT will not be required for optimal service delivery and improved conditions of living for the citizens. With regards to the health sector, Danbatta said ICT is playing a very important role in the manner health services are now delivered, adding that the new Internet speed and low latency of 5G technology are expected to further enhance the possibilities of telemedicine and remote surgery.

