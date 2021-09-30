Digital economy: NITDA trains 57,000 Nigerian youths

As part of efforts to achieve the goals of the Federal Government’s digital economy agenda, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said it had trained 57,000 Nigerian youths on digital skills using mass open online courses platform. The Director-General of the agency, Mr. Kashifu Inuwa, who disclosed this in Abuja, said additional 6,625 individuals in 11 states across the nation, are currently being trained on productivity tools, digital content creation, and digital marketing. Speaking while receiving a Committee of e-Business Industry Heads (CeBIH) in his office, Inuwa added that NITDA was currently in collaboration with Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Inc., Mass Challenge, other private entities, and government bodies like NNPC, CBN, etc to ensure 95 per cent digital literacy by 2030.

While commending the Ce- BIH on its resolve to partner with NITDA, Abdullahi urged the team to adopt some of NITDA’s operating models. He said: “To be innovative one must look outside the box. We challenge startups to come up with ideas that can resolve existing problems, you cannot allow someone to experiment in your living environment. “Financial inclusion is key; therefore, it is important that we work together.

There are several programs that we can partner on as identified in NITDA’s Strategic RoadMap and Action Plan (SRAP), there are 63 initiatives there.” Advising on areas that NITDA and CeBIH can partner, he suggested that an innovation challenge can be organised with the Nigerian Tech and Innovation Ecosystem.

He also agreed that both organisations could collaborate on capacity building, cyber security and guaranteed that they would also be involved in the redraft of the 2007 NITDA Act bill. On his part, the Chairman, Committee eBusiness Industry Heads, Mr Adeyemi Atanda, while appreciating NITDA’s innovative contributions to a digital economy, had identified key areas for collaboration on STEM boot camp programme as facilitators to help enrich the curriculum, capacity building, cyber security, and being on board the stakeholder’s forum on the redraft of the NITDA Act Bill. He maintained that innovation is the bedrock for all the things done in the banking sector, “we want these innovations to have a direct impact on the Nigerian economy.”

