Digital economy saves Nigeria N45.7bn in IT projects clearance, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the digital economy sector has been most successful in the diversification of the nation’s economy, saving the Federal Government over N45.7 billion in IT projects clearance. The President made this disclosure yesterday when he unveiled and launched two new policies developed by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Linking the two policies to the diversification and prosperity of the economy, Buhari said the National Policy on the Nigerian Government Second- Level Domains and the National Data Policy, were central to accelerating the development of the digital economy sector, adding that his administration would continue to develop policies and programmes in furtherance of the diversification of the economy.

“In the last three and a half years, we have intensified the development of policies, design of programmes and implementation of projects in the digital economy sector and the impact has been very impressive. “For example, we have succeeded in diversifying our economy to a large extent and this is obvious when we consider the contribution of the ICT sector to our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2022 which stood at 18.44%, compared to the contribution of the oil sector to the GDP which was 6. 33% in the same period,” he said.

“As part of our commitment towards ensuring the sustainability of our gains in the digital economy sector, we have taken steps to institutionalise the process by developing relevant policies and strategies,” he said. According to him, a total of 21 new national policies and strategies have been developed by the Federal Government since 2019, adding that “the policies and strategies were national instruments to support Nigeria’s digital economy at the national and sub-national levels. The national policies have led to significant development across all sectors of our economy.”

On the issue of digital identity for the country, Buhari declared that his government has actively promoted it as key to a sustainable and secure development of the nation’s digital economy which would ultimately promote the use of the right identity by all Federal Public Institutions. On the recent deployment of Starlink services by SpaceX in Nigeria, the President said: “We are glad that Starlink services are already deployed in Nigeria. This has made Nigeria the first and only African country to have this link. With the deployment of Starlink services in Nigeria, we have 100 percent broadband penetration in Nigeria.” The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami said the two policies being launched were outcomes of compliance with the President’s directive to come up with a National Policy that was earlier approved by the Federal Executive Council, noting that the policies were targeted at consolidating on the gains achieved so far in the digital ecosystem.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...