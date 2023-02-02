Digital economy saves Nigeria N45.7bn in IT projects clearance, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the digital economy sector has been most successful in the diversification of the nation’s economy, saving the Federal Government over N45.7 billion in IT projects clearance.

The President made this disclosure Thursday when he unveiled and launched two new policies developed by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Linking the two policies to the diversification and prosperity of the economy, Buhari said the National Policy on the Nigerian Government Second-Level Domains and the National Data Policy, were central to accelerating the development of the digital economy sector, adding that his administration would continue to develop policies and programmes in furtherance of the diversification of the economy.

“In the last three and a half years, we have intensified the development of policies, design of programmes and implementation of projects in the digital economy sector and the impact has been very impressive,” he said.

