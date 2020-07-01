‘Digital, electronic banking key to tackling coronavirus’

D

igital and electronic banking hold the key to the future of banking globally and combating the spread of the novel Coronavirus, the Managing Director (MD) of Ecobank Ghana and Regional Executive for the Anglophone West Africa Region, Mr Dan Sackey, has said.

He explained that digital and electronic banking were fast and secure and provided great convenience for customers while minimising the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Speaking during a virtual forum at the weekend to engage customers and the public on the effects of COVID-19 on health in Africa as well as on individuals and businesses, Mr Sackey advised the public to use electronic channels for payments, funds transfer and other routine banking transactions, instead of physically visiting the bank.

Held virtually via Facebook Live and YouTube, the forum attracted hundreds of participants, in real-time, with many shares and downloads of the event, was organised by Ecobank in partnership with the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Mr Sackey outlined some of the measures that Ecobank had put in place, as advised by recognised health agencies, to ensure the safety of staff, customers and stakeholders.

He also informed customers about Ecobank’s digital channels, including the mobile and various online banking services.

The Africa Director of CDC, Dr John Nkengasong cautioned participants to refrain from self-medication, as this could worsen their health conditions, especially during this period of COVID-19 pandemic.

He warned participants not to take chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 without their doctor’s prescription because of the severe consequences, including deaths.

“As much as possible people should stay home, exercise regularly, eat well, drink lots of fluids, and take adequate amounts of relevant vitamins. This will boost their immune system and prepare the body to fight diseases,” Dr Nkengasong advised.

Like this: Like Loading...