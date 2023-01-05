Digital Encode founders bag Lifetime Achievement award

The co-founders of Digital Encode Limited’s, Dr. Adewale Peter Obadare and Dr. Oluseyi Akindeinde, have been honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award by BusinessDay Newspapers. At the Nigerian Business Leadership Awards, organised by BusinessDay Newspaper held in Lagos recently, the co-founders, with many laurels in the bag, received industrywide accolades for their outstanding contribution to the growth of information security industry and Cybersecurity Awareness in Nigeria and Africa in general. The company, Digital Encode Limited, was also awarded the Cybersecurity and Compliance Management Company of the Year.

Since its launch over 19 years ago, Digital Encode has been helping companies to save money and solve their technology problems. The organisers described Digital Encode as a ‘fruitful seed’ that has distinguished itself in the African cybersecurity space. They said the awards were testaments to Dr. Obadare and Dr. Akindeinde’s critical role in the continent’s cybersecurity space. According to them, the cofounders are well-recognized subject matter experts with numerous successful engagements to their credit in Africa.

