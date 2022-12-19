Business

Digital financial services’ll be mainstream in 10 years –KUDA CEO

Co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer, Kuda Technologies Limited, Mr. Babs Ogundeyi, has predicted that digital financial services will be mainstream in the next 10 years.

In an interview with journalists, Ogundeyi addressed several issues in the Nigerian business and financial services sector, including the impact of financial technology (fintech) on the nation and Africa’s financial landscapes, challenges in the competitive financial market, coping with existing and new regulations, the drive to boost financial inclusion, amongst others.

He noted that Kuda’s customer- centricity and focus on the accessibility and affordability of financial services set it apart. According to him, “the tech industry generally has seen a great bull run since 2020 till date.

Of course, globally there is a sort of general slowdown, especially from likely investors who typically fuel technology companies, but having said that, it just means that there is more focus on building sustainable businesses rather than only chasing growth. It is kind of a good thing, there is a bit of recalibration in the mind-set of founders which I think in the long run will benefit the industry generally and that includes fintechs as well.”

 

