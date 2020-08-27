Digital firm unveils product to create jobs

A global leader in mission- critical communications, Motorola Solutions, has launched a new two-way radio device specially designed for small and medium businesses in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) market to boost job opportunities in the country.

The company explained that the MOTOTRBO DP540 twoway radio was built for costconscious businesses looking to transition to digital technology for reliable and efficient communications. It stated that as demand for digital radio communication rises, small and medium businesses are looking for simple and affordable solutions for their communication needs without the need to compromise on quality. According to Motorola, the MOTOTRBO DP540 is the perfect tool for users in need of an entry-level digital radio, offering ease of use and powerful digitalenabled features.

The new device, available through certified Motorola Solutions resellers in Sub-Saharan Africa, is based on the ETSI Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) Standard, proven worldwide in affordable digital systems with low complexity. The Director of Motorola Solutions, Indirect Sales for Sub- Saharan Africa, Laurent Tribout, said: “In today’s economy, small and medium businesses are constantly under pressure to deliver more and deliver fast, all while keeping a conscious mind on reducing costs. “With this in mind, we’ve developed a communication solution that holds all the necessary features in one affordable device.”

Tribout explained that one of the risks of migrating from analogue to digital technology is the transition period which can potentially interrupt business operations. He noted that to make this transition smooth and easy, the MOTOTRBO DP540 could operate on both digital and analogue modes.

