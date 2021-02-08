Digital ID: Why Nigeria is yet to receive World Bank’s $433m loan

DELAY

Lack of adequate legal framework for data protection is delaying the country’s access to a World Bank’s loan for identity project

Despite recent efforts at populating the country’s national identity database through the compulsory registration of all telecoms subscribers, Nigeria is far from meeting the conditions set by the World Bank for the disbursement of the promised $433 million loans for the country’s Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) project.

The Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Aliyu Aziz, an engineer, who disclosed this in an interview with the media, said though a lot had happened since the approval of the strategic roadmap for digital identity project by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in September 2018, the conditions for the loans are yet to be met.

“The funds, which will be domiciled in the Accountant General’s Office, is subject to certain effectiveness conditions to the financing agreement of which one of them is the enactment of a Data Protection Law in Nigeria, which primarily seeks to establish an effective regulatory framework for the protection of personal data, regulate the processing of information concerning data subjects and safeguarding their fundamental rights

“Furthermore, it is instructive to also know that not the entire $433 million is to be expended on increasing number of registration centres and NIN issuance.

Other components that stand to be strengthened from the funds include supporting the usage of digital ID by building linkages between NIN and additional key services; ensuring Cybersecurity of the Ecosystem; Strengthening the infrastructure for e-government and digital signature; and linking civil registration with National identification through the provision of NIN at birth,” the DG said.

Part of the funding requirements, according to a World Bank’s document on the project is that the country must develop “a legal and regulatory framework that adequately protects individuals’ personal data and privacy.”

This, an industry analyst said, was the reason the Federal Government had recently come up with a draft Bill for the establishment of a Data Protection Commission in the country through the Data Protection Bill 2020.

The Executive Bill, which is currently being subjected to experts’ review is expected the current National Data Protection Regulation (NDPR), which was developed by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) to protect Nigerians against data abuse.

Other targets set for Nigeria include the issuance of the National Identity Number (NIN) to 148 million of its citizens by June 2024.

Besides, the Bank said the country must have begun digital registration and issuance of NIN at birth with a target of 100,000 babies already issued the number by June 1, 2024.

Other performance indicators set for the country include the development of propoor functional public and private services employing the foundational ID system for authentication and service delivery; NIN enrolments in rural areas; Government personnel trained in best practices for legal and regulatory enabling environments for foundational ID, including privacy and data protection, all of which must have been achieved by June 2024.

The World Bank stated that the objective of the Digital Identification for Development Project for Nigeria is “to increase the number of persons with a national ID number, issued by a robust and inclusive foundational Identification (ID) system that facilitates their access to services.”

The project, according to the World Bank, has four components which include strengthening the legal and institutional framework component that will finance the reform of the ID legal, regulatory, and institutional framework.

“Establishing a robust and inclusive foundational ID system component will support the harmonization of existing functional ID systems and the establishment of a digital foundational ID platform that issues free of charge a unique national ID number (NIN) as an identity credential to all persons in Nigeria as well as Nigerians living abroad.

