Digital identity: World Bank rates Nigeria as ‘unsatisfactory

The World Bank has described the overall implementation progress of the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) project as unsatisfactory. This is even as it disclosed that the country had only increased the number of issued National Identification Number (NIN) by 34 million in the last two years. According to the ‘Implementation Status Report’ of the project released by the bank from the baseline of 36.9 million in October 2019, the country has so far issued a total of 71 million NIN as of March 3, 2022.

The project’s target is for the country to have issued 148 million NIN by June 2024. To achieve the target, it means the country would have to issue an additional 77 million NIN in the next two years. The slow growth of the NIN database was despite the mandatory registration and SIM linkage exercise imposed on all telecoms subscriberssinceDecember2020.

The project ID4D project is being financed through an International Development Association (IDA) credit of US$115 million and cofinancing of US$100 million from the French Agency for Development and US$215 million from the European Investment Bank. According to the World Bank, which facilitated the loans and monitored the project, as of September 30, 2020, IDA hadreleasedits$115 million commitment. The slow progress being made by the country has delayed the release of the remaining fund. Admitting this in a recent interview, the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr Aliyu Aziz, said though a lot had happened since the approval of the strategic roadmap for digital identity project by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in September 2018, the conditions for the loans are yet to be met.

“The funds, which will be domiciled in the Accountant General’s office, is subject to certain effectiveness conditions to the financing agreement of which one of them is the enactment of a Data Protection Law in Nigeria, which primarily seeks to establish an effectiveregulatory frameworkfortheprotection of personaldata, regulatethe processing of information concerning data subjects and safeguarding their fundamental rights,” he said. Reviewingtheprogressof theproject, thebankrevealed that in terms of the Overall Implementation Progress of the project, the country regressed from ‘moderately satisfactory’ in its previous review to ‘moderately unsatisfactory’ in the latest review. In terms of the progress towards the achievement of the project’s objectives, the country also slid from ‘Satisfactory’ to ‘Moderately Satisfactory.’

The bank, however, put the Overall Risk Rating of the project at ‘Moderate.’ AsidefromissuingNINto 148millionNigeriansby2024, the bank listed other targets to include the issuance of NIN to at least 65 million female Nigerians by June 1, 2024, aswellas50millionNIN to children under 16 years of age.

